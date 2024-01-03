Warby Parker Stock Opens with a 5.67% Increase: A Comprehensive Overview
Warby Parker Inc, a Medical Instruments & Supplies company in the Healthcare sector, opened at a stock price of $14.00 on January 2, 2024, marking a 5.67% increase from the previous session. The stock observed fluctuations throughout the day, reaching a peak of $15.13 and a trough of $13.90, finally closing at $14.10. Over the past 52 weeks, the price range for WRBY has been registered between $9.50 and $17.88.
Financial Performance and Ownership
Warby Parker has experienced an 18.08% sales increase over the last five years and an extraordinary yearly earnings per share growth of 502.42%. The company’s float stands at $83.94 million, with a total of $96.12 million shares outstanding. Employing 3032 workers, the company reports a gross margin of +55.15, an operating margin of -18.59, and a pretax margin of -18.37. Insider ownership is at 28.42%, with institutional ownership at 74.20%. The CFO recently sold 10,875 shares at $12.22 each.
Quarterly Earnings and Analyst Predictions
For the quarter ending on September 29, 2023, Warby Parker posted an EPS of $0.01, beating the prediction by $0, with a net margin of -18.46 and a return on equity of -38.56. Analysts anticipate earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year and an exponential increase to 502.42% per share for the next fiscal year.
Key Performance Indicators and Market Position
Key performance indicators reveal a quick ratio of 1.90, a price to sales ratio of 2.67, and a price to free cash flow of 103.69 for the trailing twelve months. The company’s diluted EPS is -0.55, with expectations to reach 0.01 in the next quarter and 0.19 in one year. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.18. Resistance levels are at $15.39, $15.87, and $16.62, with support levels at $14.16, $13.41, and $12.93. Warby Parker Inc currently has a market cap of 1.75 billion.
The company has received a consensus rating of Hold with an average rating score of 2.44, indicating a forecasted upside for Warby Parker stock of 12.1% from its current price of $14.50. Despite not paying a dividend, the company has been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days. The company is projected to grow its earnings in the forthcoming year, with its next quarterly earnings announcement scheduled for February 27th, 2024.
