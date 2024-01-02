en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wall Street’s Unexpected Turns: A Look Back at 2023 and Predictions for 2024

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:42 am EST
Wall Street’s Unexpected Turns: A Look Back at 2023 and Predictions for 2024

As the curtain fell on 2023, Wall Street witnessed a significant upward swing in the final nine weeks of trading, defying the skepticism that had marked the start of the year. The S&P 500 index culminated at 4,769, marking a 26.3% return inclusive of dividends. This upbeat performance was primarily driven by the rise of artificial intelligence and an unexpectedly robust economy. The predicted recession, much to the relief of investors and traders, failed to surface.

Key Performers and Market Trends

Meta Platforms and Nvidia emerged as the top-performing stocks of the year. Meta Platforms witnessed a surge in its stock price, courtesy of its AI-powered content recommendations and a rebound in the advertising market. Nvidia, on the other hand, saw its stock skyrocket by an impressive 239%, owing to its dominance in the AI data center chip market and a record-high gross profit margin of 74%. Despite the overall market growth, not all stocks basked in the sunshine of gains. Stocks linked to cryptocurrencies, such as Coinbase Global and MicroStrategy, jumped 6.0% and 9.2% respectively, as bitcoin breached the $45,000 mark for the first time since April 2022.

Stocks Defying Predictions

The stocks of Alibaba Group, Steelcase, and JD.com, which were predicted to underperform, surprised the market by averaging a 1.7% gain, outperforming the S&P 500’s 0.3% increase. This unexpected turn of events has led to the discontinuation of the weekly column of stock predictions by the author. The author has aligned to their long-term investment strategy, which veers away from making short-term predictions.

2024: Stocks to Watch

Looking ahead at 2024, the author has identified three stocks that are expected to underperform: Apple, Cal-Maine Foods, and Tesla Motors. Concerns surround Apple’s growth trajectory and valuation, Cal-Maine Foods’ dwindling revenue and earnings due to normalized egg prices, and Tesla’s decelerating revenue growth, margin pressures, and potential distractions posed by CEO Elon Musk. These concerns are substantiated by the individual challenges faced by these companies and wider market trends. As 2024 unfolds, these stocks will be under the microscope, and their performance could potentially set the tone for the rest of the market.

0
Business Stock Markets United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bullish Sentiment Persists in Markets, Despite Looming Challenges

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Germany's Manufacturing Sector: A Glimmer of Recovery Amid Continuing Contraction

By Wojciech Zylm

Moldova's Customs Service Reports Significant Increase in 2023 Revenue

By Ebenezer Mensah

Kate Edmonds Joins Innovate Talent to Boost Logistics Recruitment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Vodafone Idea's Ongoing Struggle: Debt, Dwindling Subscribers, and the ...
@Business · 1 min
Vodafone Idea's Ongoing Struggle: Debt, Dwindling Subscribers, and the ...
heart comment 0
Investcorp Bolsters VEDA’s Cloud Services with Majority Stake Acquisition

By Wojciech Zylm

Investcorp Bolsters VEDA's Cloud Services with Majority Stake Acquisition
Catherine Bradley and Garry Wilson Conduct Notable Share Transactions at easyJet plc

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Catherine Bradley and Garry Wilson Conduct Notable Share Transactions at easyJet plc
John Lewis’s Venus Flytrap Plush Toy Fails to Charm Children

By BNN Correspondents

John Lewis's Venus Flytrap Plush Toy Fails to Charm Children
Sequoia Logistica to Merge with Grupo MOVE3: A Strategic Move in Latin American Logistics

By Saboor Bayat

Sequoia Logistica to Merge with Grupo MOVE3: A Strategic Move in Latin American Logistics
Latest Headlines
World News
Raising a Glass to Hydration: Embracing Better Water Habits in the New Year
16 seconds
Raising a Glass to Hydration: Embracing Better Water Habits in the New Year
House of Lords Champagne Expenditure Sparks Controversy
19 seconds
House of Lords Champagne Expenditure Sparks Controversy
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
1 min
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles
1 min
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
1 min
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate's Volunteers
1 min
Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate's Volunteers
Iowa Caucuses: DeSantis, Haley Engage in Ad War as Trump Remains Untouched
1 min
Iowa Caucuses: DeSantis, Haley Engage in Ad War as Trump Remains Untouched
Rainfall Forces Postponement of Dundee-St Johnstone Match
1 min
Rainfall Forces Postponement of Dundee-St Johnstone Match
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
37 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app