Wall Street’s Unexpected Turns: A Look Back at 2023 and Predictions for 2024

As the curtain fell on 2023, Wall Street witnessed a significant upward swing in the final nine weeks of trading, defying the skepticism that had marked the start of the year. The S&P 500 index culminated at 4,769, marking a 26.3% return inclusive of dividends. This upbeat performance was primarily driven by the rise of artificial intelligence and an unexpectedly robust economy. The predicted recession, much to the relief of investors and traders, failed to surface.

Key Performers and Market Trends

Meta Platforms and Nvidia emerged as the top-performing stocks of the year. Meta Platforms witnessed a surge in its stock price, courtesy of its AI-powered content recommendations and a rebound in the advertising market. Nvidia, on the other hand, saw its stock skyrocket by an impressive 239%, owing to its dominance in the AI data center chip market and a record-high gross profit margin of 74%. Despite the overall market growth, not all stocks basked in the sunshine of gains. Stocks linked to cryptocurrencies, such as Coinbase Global and MicroStrategy, jumped 6.0% and 9.2% respectively, as bitcoin breached the $45,000 mark for the first time since April 2022.

Stocks Defying Predictions

The stocks of Alibaba Group, Steelcase, and JD.com, which were predicted to underperform, surprised the market by averaging a 1.7% gain, outperforming the S&P 500’s 0.3% increase. This unexpected turn of events has led to the discontinuation of the weekly column of stock predictions by the author. The author has aligned to their long-term investment strategy, which veers away from making short-term predictions.

2024: Stocks to Watch

Looking ahead at 2024, the author has identified three stocks that are expected to underperform: Apple, Cal-Maine Foods, and Tesla Motors. Concerns surround Apple’s growth trajectory and valuation, Cal-Maine Foods’ dwindling revenue and earnings due to normalized egg prices, and Tesla’s decelerating revenue growth, margin pressures, and potential distractions posed by CEO Elon Musk. These concerns are substantiated by the individual challenges faced by these companies and wider market trends. As 2024 unfolds, these stocks will be under the microscope, and their performance could potentially set the tone for the rest of the market.