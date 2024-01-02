en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wall Street’s Rollercoaster: Major Stock Movements Mark the Start of 2024

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:37 pm EST
Wall Street’s Rollercoaster: Major Stock Movements Mark the Start of 2024

Wall Street began 2024 with significant stock movements reflecting unfolding narratives for numerous companies. Moderna‘s stock experienced a surge of 16% after an upgrade to outperform by Oppenheimer, which anticipates growth in top-line sales from 2025. Conversely, Apple shares declined by 3% following a downgrade by Barclays, citing expected lower sales volumes of various Apple products.

Winners and Losers of the Day

While some companies faced declines, others thrived. Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands stocks rose by 4% and 3.7% respectively on the first trading day of the year. Tapestry shares increased nearly 4% after being labeled a value idea by JPMorgan. Citigroup shares also gained over 2% as Wells Fargo raised its price target, predicting that interest rate cuts and restructuring could lead to a doubling of stock value over three years.

Unsteady Waters for Cruise Lines and Tech Giants

Despite the positive trends for some, the day wasn’t sunny for all. Cruise lines, including Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, saw their stocks sink, with drops of 4%, 6%, and 6.5% respectively. GoodRx shares also tumbled, losing about 14% after a downgrade from Bank of America. Tech stocks weren’t immune to the downward trend. Chinese electric vehicle makers Li Auto, Nio, and XPeng all experienced declines following their latest delivery reports. Baidu’s U.S.-listed shares fell 3% after halting its acquisition of Joyy’s live-streaming business, causing Joyy’s shares to plunge 14%. ASML’s U.S.-listed shares dropped 4% as the Dutch government restricted the export of some chipmaking tools to China, affecting the semiconductor industry stocks, including Intel and Advanced Micro Devices.

Rivian and Coinbase Face Downward Pressure

Notably, Rivian Automotive’s stock decreased about 10% despite an upgrade by Evercore ISI. Coinbase shares fell 5% even as bitcoin reached a new high since April 2022, reflecting the volatile and sometimes counterintuitive nature of the market. As the first day of trading in 2024 came to a close, investors and market watchers alike were left to ponder what these substantial stock movements might foreshadow for the rest of the year.

0
Business Stock Markets
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Supermicro, Palantir, Photonics: Tech Titans Poised for Significant Growth

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Accelerate Announces 2023 Final Annual Reinvested Distributions for ETFs

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Le Pain Quotidien Closes Arlington Location: What's Next for Clarendon Blvd?

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Bark's Chief Technology Officer Steps Down Amid Financial Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Village Farms International Experiences Stock Price Fluctuation Amidst ...
@Business · 2 mins
Village Farms International Experiences Stock Price Fluctuation Amidst ...
heart comment 0
Wahlburgers in Ross Township Shuts Down: The End of an Era

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Wahlburgers in Ross Township Shuts Down: The End of an Era
Dividend Aristocrats: Seven Companies Offering Stable Income Amid Market Uncertainty

By BNN Correspondents

Dividend Aristocrats: Seven Companies Offering Stable Income Amid Market Uncertainty
2024 Minivan Showdown: Kia Carnival vs Honda Odyssey

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Minivan Showdown: Kia Carnival vs Honda Odyssey
UGREEN Unveils Nexode Pro Series Chargers: Innovation Meets Efficiency

By BNN Correspondents

UGREEN Unveils Nexode Pro Series Chargers: Innovation Meets Efficiency
Latest Headlines
World News
The Rock's Grand Return Highlights WWE Day One Raw
14 seconds
The Rock's Grand Return Highlights WWE Day One Raw
Navigating Winter Health, Immigrant Success, Refugee Support Challenges, and Immigration Plans
18 seconds
Navigating Winter Health, Immigrant Success, Refugee Support Challenges, and Immigration Plans
Florida Revamps Medicaid Program: Expanded Coverage and Vaccine Accessibility
21 seconds
Florida Revamps Medicaid Program: Expanded Coverage and Vaccine Accessibility
Why Long-Term Care Insurance is a Critical Part of Retirement Planning
59 seconds
Why Long-Term Care Insurance is a Critical Part of Retirement Planning
Zion Williamson: A New Season and a New Shoe Colorway
2 mins
Zion Williamson: A New Season and a New Shoe Colorway
High School Basketball Tournaments: Teams Battle for Victory
2 mins
High School Basketball Tournaments: Teams Battle for Victory
Reform UK's Ben Habib Slams Conservative Party on GBNews: A Call for Change?
2 mins
Reform UK's Ben Habib Slams Conservative Party on GBNews: A Call for Change?
A Hypothetical NBA Team: Can the Best from the Worst Compete?
2 mins
A Hypothetical NBA Team: Can the Best from the Worst Compete?
WellSpan Health Employs AI for Patient Safety and Nurse Well-being
2 mins
WellSpan Health Employs AI for Patient Safety and Nurse Well-being
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app