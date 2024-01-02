Wall Street’s Rollercoaster: Major Stock Movements Mark the Start of 2024

Wall Street began 2024 with significant stock movements reflecting unfolding narratives for numerous companies. Moderna‘s stock experienced a surge of 16% after an upgrade to outperform by Oppenheimer, which anticipates growth in top-line sales from 2025. Conversely, Apple shares declined by 3% following a downgrade by Barclays, citing expected lower sales volumes of various Apple products.

Winners and Losers of the Day

While some companies faced declines, others thrived. Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands stocks rose by 4% and 3.7% respectively on the first trading day of the year. Tapestry shares increased nearly 4% after being labeled a value idea by JPMorgan. Citigroup shares also gained over 2% as Wells Fargo raised its price target, predicting that interest rate cuts and restructuring could lead to a doubling of stock value over three years.

Unsteady Waters for Cruise Lines and Tech Giants

Despite the positive trends for some, the day wasn’t sunny for all. Cruise lines, including Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, saw their stocks sink, with drops of 4%, 6%, and 6.5% respectively. GoodRx shares also tumbled, losing about 14% after a downgrade from Bank of America. Tech stocks weren’t immune to the downward trend. Chinese electric vehicle makers Li Auto, Nio, and XPeng all experienced declines following their latest delivery reports. Baidu’s U.S.-listed shares fell 3% after halting its acquisition of Joyy’s live-streaming business, causing Joyy’s shares to plunge 14%. ASML’s U.S.-listed shares dropped 4% as the Dutch government restricted the export of some chipmaking tools to China, affecting the semiconductor industry stocks, including Intel and Advanced Micro Devices.

Rivian and Coinbase Face Downward Pressure

Notably, Rivian Automotive’s stock decreased about 10% despite an upgrade by Evercore ISI. Coinbase shares fell 5% even as bitcoin reached a new high since April 2022, reflecting the volatile and sometimes counterintuitive nature of the market. As the first day of trading in 2024 came to a close, investors and market watchers alike were left to ponder what these substantial stock movements might foreshadow for the rest of the year.