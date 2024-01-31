Wall Street Tumbles as Big Tech Stocks Slide and Federal Reserve Holds on Rate Cuts

Wednesday marked a significant downturn on Wall Street, led predominantly by a steep decline in Big Tech stocks, despite their strong financial results. This unexpected drop sent ripples through the global market, with the S&P 500 experiencing its worst day since September, dropping a hefty 1.6%. The Nasdaq composite wasn't far behind, falling by 2.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average took a hit of 0.8%, losing an equivalent of 317 points.

Big Tech Stocks Under Pressure

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, faced a 7.5% decrease in its stock value, even after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue. This was largely due to analysts expressing concerns about Alphabet's future advertising revenue trends. Microsoft and Tesla were also not spared, with stock values declining by 2.7% and 2.2% respectively. Tesla's fall was further exacerbated by a judge's ruling that CEO Elon Musk was not entitled to his previously awarded compensation package.

Expectations from Other Tech Giants

Investors and market watchers are now eagerly anticipating the release of quarterly results from tech giants Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms. High expectations are set for these companies' performance, and their results could significantly impact market trends.

Federal Reserve's Stance on Interest Rates

The market downturn was further intensified by the Federal Reserve's indication that it is unlikely to cut interest rates in March. The Fed's aim is for greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward its 2% target before considering rate cuts, a situation which Fed Chair Jerome Powell believes is unlikely by the next meeting. As a result of the Fed's announcement and softer-than-expected economic reports, the 10-year Treasury yield decreased to 3.92% from 4.04%.

Global Market Trends

Internationally, the ripple effects of Wall Street's downturn were felt with stock indexes falling sharply in China and mixed performances seen in Asia, coupled with modest declines in Europe. As the world watches Wall Street, the implications of this downturn hold much weight on the future of global economies.