Wall Street Tech Stocks Stumble Amid Federal Reserve Rate Decision

In the turbulent waters of Wednesday's market, Wall Street found itself in a significant downturn, marking the S&P 500's worst performance since September, with a sharp decline of 1.6%. The descent was intensified as Big Tech stocks underperformed, grappling with lofty expectations, and the Federal Reserve's intimation of an unlikely reduction in interest rates in March.

Big Tech Takes a Tumble

The Nasdaq composite bore the brunt of this downturn, plunging 2.2%. On the other hand, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, with a lesser concentration of tech stocks, experienced a relatively moderate fall of 0.8%, equivalent to 317 points. The tech sector's gloomy day was marked by Alphabet's stock nosediving 7.5%, despite reporting profits and revenue that surpassed expectations. The concerns surfaced around its advertising revenue trends, leading to this unexpected fall.

Meanwhile, other tech giants, Microsoft and Tesla, also witnessed a slide in their shares. Microsoft's shares fell 2.7%, a surprising turn of events given their strong financial results. Tesla's shares dropped 2.2% following a Delaware judge's ruling that CEO Elon Musk was not entitled to the compensation package previously awarded to him.

The Fed's Stance and Market Consequences

The Federal Reserve held firm on its main interest rate, signaling a reluctance to consider rate cuts until inflation is sustainably moving towards its 2% target—a condition they do not foresee meeting by the next assembly in March. This announcement led to a wave of fluctuations in Treasury yields, with the 10-year Treasury yield ultimately landing at 3.92%, down from its previous 4.04%.

The market's response to these developments was predominantly negative, with stocks descending in China and producing mixed outcomes across other parts of Asia and Europe.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, the market has its eyes set on the quarterly results of other major tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms. The performance of these companies carries substantial weight, with high expectations riding on their shoulders. As the dust settles on this challenging day for Wall Street and the tech sector, investors globally will be watching closely, bracing themselves for what the coming days may bring.