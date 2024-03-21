Wall Street Stocks Surge Following Fed's Reaffirmed Rate Cut Outlook and SNB's Surprise Move

Investors on Wall Street were poised for another day of gains on Thursday, building on a record-setting rally spurred by the Federal Reserve's reassuring signals regarding delayed but unchanged rate cuts.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures moved up 0.6%, following the benchmark indexes' all-time highs.

Global Market Response and SNB's Surprise Move:

The Fed's commitment to maintaining its outlook for three rate cuts in 2024 despite persistent inflation concerns triggered a wave of optimism in stock markets worldwide. Additionally, the Swiss National Bank's unexpected decision to lower interest rates further bolstered confidence, positioning it as the first major central bank to scale back tightening measures and signaling a potential peak in leading economies' tightening cycles.

Focus on Reddit's IPO and Corporate Developments:

In the corporate sphere, all eyes are on Reddit as it prepares for its debut on the NYSE, pricing its IPO at the top end of its range for a valuation of $6.4 billion. Meanwhile, Micron shares surged over 18% in premarket trading following the memory chip maker's robust revenue forecast, driven by increasing demand for its AI hardware.

Implications and Future Drivers for Market Movement:

With the Fed's rate decision behind them, investors are now turning their attention to other market catalysts, including advancements in AI technology and signs of broadening in the market's relief rally. As markets continue to navigate uncertainty, monitoring corporate earnings reports and macroeconomic indicators will remain crucial for guiding investment decisions.