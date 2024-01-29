Wall Street Braces for Tech Earnings and Federal Reserve Decision as U.S. Stock Futures Dip

On Sunday night, U.S. stock futures witnessed a decline, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures plummeting 86 points (0.2%), and S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures experiencing falls of 0.2% and 0.3% respectively. The slump arrives as Wall Street prepares for a bustling week ahead, marked by earnings reports from prominent tech giants and a Federal Reserve rate policy decision.

Previous Week's Market Performance

The preceding trading week registered an ascension in the three major averages, fuelled by robust economic growth in the fourth quarter and a lower-than-anticipated core inflation rate year-on-year, suggesting a deceleration in price hikes. However, the market's advancements were more subdued following disappointing earnings from Intel and Tesla.

Anticipating a Busy Earnings Week

The most hectic week of the earnings season looms, with 19% of the S&P 500 poised to report. Among those anticipated to release their results are mega-cap tech enterprises such as Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet. Investors are also keenly observing earnings from Dow components like Boeing and Merck.

Federal Open Market Committee's Policy Meeting

Simultaneously, the Federal Open Market Committee is initiating a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, with the market nearly convinced that the Fed will uphold steady rates. The CME Group's fed funds futures market assigns a 97% probability of no rate cut at the meeting. A global macro strategist at Carson Group anticipates that the Fed will eventually reduce rates later in the year, potentially leading to capital appreciation, albeit perhaps not as much as the market expects.

