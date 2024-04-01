Wall Street Anticipates Positive Start to Second Quarter Amid Rate-Cut Hopes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are poised to open slightly higher following the release of consumer price data showing a moderate increase in inflation.

The Commerce Department's report on Friday revealed that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3% in February, slightly below economists' expectations of a 0.4% increase. This has bolstered hopes of an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, with money markets now pricing in a 66% chance of a 25 basis point cut in June.

Market Optimism and Rate-Cut Expectations:

Despite some mixed signals from the Federal Reserve, market participants remain optimistic about potential rate cuts this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Friday indicated that the latest inflation data aligns with the central bank's objectives.

However, while some anticipate three rate cuts in 2024, others, like Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments, believe the Fed may refrain from cutting rates in June but could implement three cuts later in the year.

Tech Stocks Gain Momentum:

Pre-market trading shows most megacap growth stocks edging up, with companies like Microsoft, Nvidia, and Amazon.com seeing modest gains. This suggests a positive start to the second quarter, fueled by optimism surrounding artificial intelligence and hopes of a soft landing for the economy. However, the rise in the yield on the 10-year benchmark U.S. Treasury note to 4.237% is weighing on equities.

Corporate Updates and Sector Performance:

Amidst the market optimism, chipmakers like Micron Technology and Marvell Technology are among the gainers, while Spirit Airlines and United Parcel Service announce positive developments. However, wireless carrier AT&T faces a setback after revealing an investigation into a data leak affecting millions of accounts.