Vroom Inc.’s Stock Price Dips as Financial Analysts Maintain Hold Recommendation

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM), a leading player in the online car retail industry, closed its last trading session with a slight dip in its stock price. The shares finished at $0.60, marking a 2.06% decline. Despite the stock currently trading significantly below its 52-week high of $2.82, the company’s market capitalization remains robust at $86.33 million.

Hold Recommendation and Anticipated Challenges

Market analysts continue to maintain a consensus Hold recommendation for VRM, with a mean rating of 3.00. The stock is predicted to encounter several obstacles, with an expected EPS of -$0.5 for the forthcoming quarter. The company’s performance over the past five days and year-to-date has been negative (-19.65% and -40.93%, respectively), with a notable -58.16% decline over the past six months.

Revenue Projections and Long-term Growth Rate

Despite these challenges, financial analysts anticipate a surge in the company’s revenue for the current quarter. With an average prediction of $250.3 million, this would represent a 19.60% growth compared to the same quarter of the previous year. However, a decrease of 2.10% is projected for the revenue of the upcoming quarter. The long-term growth rate over the past five years stands at -41.26%, but financial experts foresee a 24.14% increase in earnings for 2024.

Insiders and Institutional Holders

Vroom Inc.’s next earnings report is scheduled to be released between February 26 and March 1. Insiders and institutional holders own 3.09% and 44.87% of the shares, respectively. Leading the pack of institutional holders is The Vanguard Group Inc., with a 4.47% stake in the company. Two mutual funds, namely the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and the Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF, also hold substantial portions of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions and Short Interest

Detailed data on insider transactions related to Vroom Inc. stock, including insider ownership, purchases, and sales of VRM shares in the last 24 months, have been provided. As of December 15th, Vroom Inc.’s stock had 15,300,000 shares sold short, accounting for 12.34% of the total shares. The short interest ratio of 6.0 suggests a moderate level of pessimism about the stock. Interestingly, the short interest decreased by 13.0% in December. Despite the stock trading down 0.01 today, the public float of 123,980,000 shares indicates a potential for a short squeeze.