en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Vroom Inc.’s Stock Price Dips as Financial Analysts Maintain Hold Recommendation

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Vroom Inc.’s Stock Price Dips as Financial Analysts Maintain Hold Recommendation

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM), a leading player in the online car retail industry, closed its last trading session with a slight dip in its stock price. The shares finished at $0.60, marking a 2.06% decline. Despite the stock currently trading significantly below its 52-week high of $2.82, the company’s market capitalization remains robust at $86.33 million.

Hold Recommendation and Anticipated Challenges

Market analysts continue to maintain a consensus Hold recommendation for VRM, with a mean rating of 3.00. The stock is predicted to encounter several obstacles, with an expected EPS of -$0.5 for the forthcoming quarter. The company’s performance over the past five days and year-to-date has been negative (-19.65% and -40.93%, respectively), with a notable -58.16% decline over the past six months.

Revenue Projections and Long-term Growth Rate

Despite these challenges, financial analysts anticipate a surge in the company’s revenue for the current quarter. With an average prediction of $250.3 million, this would represent a 19.60% growth compared to the same quarter of the previous year. However, a decrease of 2.10% is projected for the revenue of the upcoming quarter. The long-term growth rate over the past five years stands at -41.26%, but financial experts foresee a 24.14% increase in earnings for 2024.

Insiders and Institutional Holders

Vroom Inc.’s next earnings report is scheduled to be released between February 26 and March 1. Insiders and institutional holders own 3.09% and 44.87% of the shares, respectively. Leading the pack of institutional holders is The Vanguard Group Inc., with a 4.47% stake in the company. Two mutual funds, namely the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and the Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF, also hold substantial portions of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions and Short Interest

Detailed data on insider transactions related to Vroom Inc. stock, including insider ownership, purchases, and sales of VRM shares in the last 24 months, have been provided. As of December 15th, Vroom Inc.’s stock had 15,300,000 shares sold short, accounting for 12.34% of the total shares. The short interest ratio of 6.0 suggests a moderate level of pessimism about the stock. Interestingly, the short interest decreased by 13.0% in December. Despite the stock trading down 0.01 today, the public float of 123,980,000 shares indicates a potential for a short squeeze.

0
Business Stock Markets
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Business Deals, Biotech Setbacks, COVID-19 Variant, and Consumer Safety Raises Concerns

By Muhammad Jawad

Salary Increases in 2024: Trends, Predictions and Influences

By Salman Akhtar

Stock Market 2024: A Year of Hope or Despair?

By Quadri Adejumo

Land Avion Expands Cash Purchase Program to California

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Nike Revitalizes Air Max 1 with New Colorway, Engages Gen-Z ...
@Business · 4 mins
Nike Revitalizes Air Max 1 with New Colorway, Engages Gen-Z ...
heart comment 0
Crumbl Cookies Opens New Store in Trussville, Alabama

By Muhammad Jawad

Crumbl Cookies Opens New Store in Trussville, Alabama
Pound Sterling Plummets Following Disappointing Manufacturing PMI

By Wojciech Zylm

Pound Sterling Plummets Following Disappointing Manufacturing PMI
Optimism over Interest Rate Cuts Spurs European Shares; Crude Oil Prices Surge

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Optimism over Interest Rate Cuts Spurs European Shares; Crude Oil Prices Surge
Nine Energy Service Inc Stock Drops Amid Rising Sales: A Closer Look

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Nine Energy Service Inc Stock Drops Amid Rising Sales: A Closer Look
Latest Headlines
World News
Providence College Aiming for Big East Dominance as They Face Seton Hall
12 seconds
Providence College Aiming for Big East Dominance as They Face Seton Hall
Melania Trump and Her Mother Hospitalized: A Family Crisis Amid Political Aspirations
47 seconds
Melania Trump and Her Mother Hospitalized: A Family Crisis Amid Political Aspirations
Carleton North Awaits Approval for Regional Police Force
50 seconds
Carleton North Awaits Approval for Regional Police Force
Temuka Bowling Club Gears Up for the 26th Annual Temuka 3000 Tournament
1 min
Temuka Bowling Club Gears Up for the 26th Annual Temuka 3000 Tournament
Ottawa's Rising Sports Scene: A Look at the Promising PWHL Season
1 min
Ottawa's Rising Sports Scene: A Look at the Promising PWHL Season
Business Deals, Biotech Setbacks, COVID-19 Variant, and Consumer Safety Raises Concerns
1 min
Business Deals, Biotech Setbacks, COVID-19 Variant, and Consumer Safety Raises Concerns
Georgia Congratulates Belgium as It Assumes EU Council Presidency
2 mins
Georgia Congratulates Belgium as It Assumes EU Council Presidency
Liverpool Crown Court to Hear High-Profile Cases in 2024
2 mins
Liverpool Crown Court to Hear High-Profile Cases in 2024
New Brunswick's Gender Rules in Schools Stir Controversy
2 mins
New Brunswick's Gender Rules in Schools Stir Controversy
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
52 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
1 hour
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
9 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
9 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
10 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app