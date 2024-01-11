VNET Group Inc Shares Rise Amidst Legal Troubles and Mixed Market Predictions

Shares of VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) have seen an intraday rise of 3.40% to $2.43, still significantly short of its 52-week high of $6.83. Despite the recent uptick, the stock remains down by 181.07% from its peak, although it has risen 8.23% from its 52-week low of $2.23. The company's market cap stands at a moderate $348.27M, accompanied by robust trading volumes in recent days.

Analyst Ratings and Forecast

Analysts have conferred an Overweight rating on VNET, with a mean rating of 2.12 from a panel of eight. The projected earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter is -$0.23. Analysts on Wall Street have set a consensus price target of $33.06 for VNET, indicating a substantial potential increase from its current price. Revenue forecasts for the upcoming quarters are a mixed bag, predicting contraction followed by growth.

Performance and Ownership

Despite underperforming in recent sessions, with a year-to-date decline of 61.31%, VNET still outperforms its industry peers. The stock currently has a short interest of 8.84 million shares, suggesting that shorts have approximately 4.17 days to cover. Over the past five years, VNET's earnings have grown by an estimated 8.38%, and they are projected to grow by 63.64% in 2024.

Ownership of the company is split between inside ownership at 13.29% and institutional holders controlling 57.39%. Among the largest institutional shareholders are FIL LTD and Blackstone Inc, while the mutual funds with the largest holdings in VNET include Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx.

Legal Troubles and Appointments

However, the company has been beleaguered by a securities fraud class-action lawsuit, in which investors have the opportunity to lead. This lawsuit alleges that VNET made false statements and concealed financial difficulties. In the wake of these developments, VNET Group, Inc. has announced the appointment of Mr. Jianbiao Zhu as an executive director and co-chairman of the Board alongside Mr. Josh Sheng Chen.

The company's next earnings report is anticipated to be released between March 19 and March 25.