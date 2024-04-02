Virtual Aerospace Shuts Amid Covid-Era Voucher Backlog, Liquidation Affects Thousands

Virtual Aerospace Limited, one of the UK's leading flight simulator companies, has declared liquidation, citing an overwhelming backlog of 2,500 vouchers sold during the Covid-19 pandemic as a crucial factor in its closure. The Stockport-based firm, operational since 2011, was renowned for offering immersive flying experiences in simulators of iconic aircraft like the Vulcan bomber and World War Two Spitfire. Despite the staff's efforts to manage the backlog and sustain the business, the increased demand from the voucher sales during the 15-month pandemic closure significantly hindered new sales, leading to the company's downfall.

Demand Overwhelms Supply

Virtual Aerospace's struggle to keep up with the voucher redemption surge illustrates the unforeseen consequences of a well-intentioned sales strategy to support the business during lockdowns. The company employed over 40 flight instructors and operated six simulators across three branches. However, the inability to conduct sessions during the pandemic led to a substantial financial strain, exacerbated by the rush of customers redeeming their vouchers once restrictions were lifted.

Liquidation and Customer Impact

With the company ceasing trading on March 23, customers like David Waddington, who had plans to use the Spitfire simulator, were left in the lurch, discovering the firm's closure only on the day of their scheduled visit. The liquidation process, led by Andrew Ryder from JT Maxwell Limited, aims to auction assets for creditor payment. However, customers with vouchers are facing uncertainty about refunds, with many expecting only a fraction of their investment back after a long wait.

Looking Ahead

The closure of Virtual Aerospace not only marks the end of a unique business that brought joy and excitement to over 50,000 customers but also serves as a cautionary tale for companies navigating the delicate balance between sales strategies and operational capabilities. As the liquidation process unfolds, the focus remains on the affected customers and the broader implications for the flight simulation industry, highlighting the challenges of adapting business models in response to unprecedented global events.