Verizon Communications Inc Experiences Slight Stock Rise Amidst Market Fluctuations

On December 29, 2024, shares of Verizon Communications Inc, a heavyweight in the Communication Services Sector, reported a modest rise. The stock opened at $37.38 and closed at $37.49, a 0.56% increase from the preceding trading day. Throughout the session, stock prices oscillated between $37.32 and $37.76, within a 52-week span of $30.14 and $42.58.

Five-Year Growth and Earnings

Over the last half-decade, Verizon has seen a sales growth of 1.69%. However, the average annual earnings per share (EPS) dipped by 9.05%. With a workforce of 117,100 employees and a total of $4.20 billion shares in circulation, Verizon’s profitability metrics reveal a gross margin of 44.29%, an operating margin of 22.27%, and a pretax margin of 20.66%.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

The company’s ownership comprises a blend of insiders and institutions, with insider ownership at 0.03% and institutional ownership at 62.15%. Recent insider transactions have consisted of sales by the EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services, the latest of which occurred on December 11, involving 3,340 shares sold at $38.29 per share.

Earnings and Projections

In the preceding quarter, Verizon reported earnings of $1.11 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate by $0.04. Wall Street projects earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year and anticipates a 0.53% rise in EPS over the forthcoming five years. Verizon’s diluted EPS currently stands at $4.96, with forecasts of reaching $1.08 in the approaching quarter and $4.63 in the next year.

Financial Health and Market Capitalization

The company’s current financial status displays a quick ratio of 0.60, a price to sales ratio of 1.18, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 9.72. The recent average volume over five days was lower than the year-to-date volume, and the stock’s volatility has decreased over the previous 14 days compared to the last 100 days. Verizon’s market cap is an impressive $158.49 billion, with the last quarter’s profits amounting to $33,336 million and sales of $4,762 million in the prior quarter.