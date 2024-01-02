en English
Business

Verizon Communications Inc Experiences Slight Stock Rise Amidst Market Fluctuations

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
Verizon Communications Inc Experiences Slight Stock Rise Amidst Market Fluctuations

On December 29, 2024, shares of Verizon Communications Inc, a heavyweight in the Communication Services Sector, reported a modest rise. The stock opened at $37.38 and closed at $37.49, a 0.56% increase from the preceding trading day. Throughout the session, stock prices oscillated between $37.32 and $37.76, within a 52-week span of $30.14 and $42.58.

Five-Year Growth and Earnings

Over the last half-decade, Verizon has seen a sales growth of 1.69%. However, the average annual earnings per share (EPS) dipped by 9.05%. With a workforce of 117,100 employees and a total of $4.20 billion shares in circulation, Verizon’s profitability metrics reveal a gross margin of 44.29%, an operating margin of 22.27%, and a pretax margin of 20.66%.

Ownership and Insider Transactions

The company’s ownership comprises a blend of insiders and institutions, with insider ownership at 0.03% and institutional ownership at 62.15%. Recent insider transactions have consisted of sales by the EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services, the latest of which occurred on December 11, involving 3,340 shares sold at $38.29 per share.

Earnings and Projections

In the preceding quarter, Verizon reported earnings of $1.11 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate by $0.04. Wall Street projects earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year and anticipates a 0.53% rise in EPS over the forthcoming five years. Verizon’s diluted EPS currently stands at $4.96, with forecasts of reaching $1.08 in the approaching quarter and $4.63 in the next year.

Financial Health and Market Capitalization

The company’s current financial status displays a quick ratio of 0.60, a price to sales ratio of 1.18, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 9.72. The recent average volume over five days was lower than the year-to-date volume, and the stock’s volatility has decreased over the previous 14 days compared to the last 100 days. Verizon’s market cap is an impressive $158.49 billion, with the last quarter’s profits amounting to $33,336 million and sales of $4,762 million in the prior quarter.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

