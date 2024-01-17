Utilities Sector Leads the Downturn: NextEra Energy Inc, AES Corp Among Key Decliners

Wednesday witnessed a significant downturn in the Utilities sector, with a 1.7% decline by midday. Two major players, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES), were at the forefront of this downturn with losses of 3.9% and 3.6% respectively. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which tracks the sector, also experienced a decrease of 1.9% on the day and a 2.98% drop year-to-date. Since the beginning of the year, NextEra Energy Inc's shares have dipped by 4.56% and AES Corp's by 10.44%. These companies form approximately 14.4% of XLU's portfolio.

Advertisment

Technology & Communications Sector Echoes the Slump

The Technology & Communications sector wasn't far behind, noting a 1.4% loss. Within this sector, Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) suffered losses of 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which represents this sector, recorded a 1.0% decline during midday trading and a 0.89% drop year-to-date. Year-to-date, Microchip Technology Inc is down by 9.09%, while ON Semiconductor Corp has fallen 14.87%. MCHP and ON combined represent roughly 0.8% of XLK's holdings.

Turbulence in the Stock Market

Advertisment

An overview of S&P 500 components' performance in various sectors showed no gains, with nine sectors experiencing losses during the afternoon trading session. The stock market experienced turbulence as concerns arose that the Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates as early as predicted, following stronger-than-expected retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94 points, and the S&P 500 declined 0.6% as economic data challenged market expectations of a more dovish Fed.

Looking Ahead

The utility sector declined more than 11% in 2023 as investors shifted preference to growth stocks. However, the sector is likely to regain momentum in 2024 due to expected interest rate declines. Utility companies are capital intensive and depend on credit markets for funds. They provide basic services like electricity, gas, water, and telecommunications, which are generally immune to changes in the economic cycle. Additionally, low beta utility stocks with high dividend yield and a favorable Zacks Rank are considered a good investment option for 2024. Five low beta utility stocks with positive earnings estimate revisions within the last 60 days are identified as potential picks for 2024, including American Water Works Co Inc, Sempra Energy, Atmos Energy Corp, NiSource Inc, and Consolidated Edison Inc.