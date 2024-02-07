U.S. Stock Markets Rally: Tech Leads Gains while Energy Faces Decline

Wednesday's trading session was an opportunity for U.S. stock markets to flex their resilience, with significant gains in both the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Nasdaq Composite, in particular, saw an upward surge of over 100 points. The Dow Jones didn't lag too far behind with an uptick of 0.37%, reaching 38,665.47, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.76% to 4,991.73. The gains were largely driven by the information technology sector, which rose by 1.1%, while the energy sector experienced a minor decline of 0.1%.

Advertisment

Market Highlights

One of the key economic updates from the session was the increase in U.S. crude oil inventories, which grew by 5.521 million barrels for the week ending February 2. This marked the largest increase since mid-November, drawing attention to the energy sector despite its minor decline. In corporate news, MicroCloud Hologram Inc. saw a dramatic increase in its share price, soaring by 450%, following its announcement to join the Communications Industry Association. Glatfelter Corporation also saw a significant surge in share price, by 77%, after its announcement of entering definitive agreements with Berry Global. Aviat Networks, Inc. shares jumped by 24% after reporting strong financial results and an optimistic revenue forecast for FY24.

Market Lows

Advertisment

On the downside, Triumph Group, Inc.'s shares fell by 19% due to disappointing quarterly results and a reduced outlook for FY24. The Container Store Group, Inc. and Snap Inc. also faced declines following their quarterly reports. Commodities saw mixed results with oil and gold prices slightly up, but silver and copper prices declined.

Global Markets

European markets closed lower, with various indices such as the STOXX 600 and FTSE 100 experiencing declines. Economic reports indicated a reduced current account deficit in France and a decline in German industrial output. Asian markets closed mixed, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling, while China's Shanghai Composite Index increased. Economic indicators showed a rise in China's vehicle sales and a decrease in its foreign exchange reserves. In Japan, leading economic indicators improved. U.S. mortgage applications rose by 3.7% for the week ending February 2, and the U.S. trade deficit was reported at $62.2 billion in December.