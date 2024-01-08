en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

US Stock Market Experiences Mixed Results Amid Boeing’s Fall

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:14 pm EST
US Stock Market Experiences Mixed Results Amid Boeing’s Fall

In the tumultuous world of the stock market, a fairly undramatic day was disrupted by a significant fall in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, largely due to an over 8% drop in Boeing shares. The sudden decline followed the temporary grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft after an incident on an Alaska Airlines flight. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite saw a rise, and the S&P 500 remained relatively unmoved.

Boeing’s Fall: Grounded and Grappling

The grounding of the 737 Max 9 was initiated after a part of the fuselage blew out, causing significant concern and prompting immediate inspections. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified this need for inspections, which are projected to take around four to eight hours per aircraft, affecting an estimated 171 planes worldwide. This setback for Boeing comes nearly five years after the global grounding of MAX jets following two fatal crashes.

The sudden fall in Boeing’s stock is a stark reminder of the company’s ongoing struggles within the aerospace industry, including fierce competition and past issues with the 737 MAX series. Moreover, Spirit AeroSystems, a Boeing supplier, saw its shares decrease by 11%. The FAA’s decision and the subsequent grounding have certainly cast a long shadow over Boeing’s future.

Technology Sector: A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the turbulence in the Dow, the technology sector showed signs of resilience and recovery. Nvidia hit an all-time high with a 6.4% increase, while Amazon climbed nearly 2.7%. Other tech giants such as Alphabet and Apple also advanced, with Evercore ISI recommending the latter for a buy on the dip from the previous week. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) leaped 3.5%, marking its best day since November.

Analysts believe this confidence in technology stocks may be due to a slight decrease in the 10-year Treasury yield, indicating a shift in investors’ attitudes and strategies.

Moving Forward: Market Adjustments and Anticipations

The market is still reeling from its first losing week in 10, where mega-cap tech stocks underperformed, and Treasury yields rose. Upcoming economic data releases, including the December consumer price index and the producer price index, are expected to provide insights into the Federal Reserve’s success in controlling inflation.

Some investors express concern about the excessive optimism in the market and the potential for unexpected issues, particularly concerning the Chinese market. In contrast, financial stocks have recently demonstrated strength, contributing to the relative outperformance of value stocks over growth stocks. As the market adjusts and anticipates, investors are left to navigate this complex landscape.

0
Business Stock Markets United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
52 seconds ago
RWBaird Cautions Investors: Capital One, Wells Fargo, and American Express under the Microscope
As the financial world rides the rollercoaster of economic uncertainty, RWBaird, a prominent financial firm, has voiced a cautious stance on three major financial institutions: Capital One Financial Corp. ($COF), Wells Fargo & Co. ($WFC), and American Express Company ($AXP). This proclamation comes amid growing concerns over swelling unemployment rates and wavering credit quality, factors
RWBaird Cautions Investors: Capital One, Wells Fargo, and American Express under the Microscope
Record-Breaking Investments Announced at Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024
10 mins ago
Record-Breaking Investments Announced at Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024
Ex-Gluskin Sheff Head Dave Kelly Appointed as COO of Richardson Wealth
16 mins ago
Ex-Gluskin Sheff Head Dave Kelly Appointed as COO of Richardson Wealth
NAR President Resigns Amid Blackmail Allegations: A Shakeup in the Real Estate Industry
6 mins ago
NAR President Resigns Amid Blackmail Allegations: A Shakeup in the Real Estate Industry
FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes, Boeing's Shares Take a Hit
8 mins ago
FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes, Boeing's Shares Take a Hit
Royal Enfield Partners with Tamil Nadu Government for Expansion
8 mins ago
Royal Enfield Partners with Tamil Nadu Government for Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
49 seconds
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
Medical Negligence Claims a Tender Life: Inquest Reveals Baby's Death Following Misdiagnosis and Early Hospital Discharge
55 seconds
Medical Negligence Claims a Tender Life: Inquest Reveals Baby's Death Following Misdiagnosis and Early Hospital Discharge
Sadiq Khan's Funding Decision: A Panacea or Fuel for More Tube Strikes?
1 min
Sadiq Khan's Funding Decision: A Panacea or Fuel for More Tube Strikes?
Conservative Party's Controversial Choice: Jeanne Sibley to Succeed Peter Bone
3 mins
Conservative Party's Controversial Choice: Jeanne Sibley to Succeed Peter Bone
Declining Bulk Billing Rates in Australia: A Threat to Affordable Healthcare
4 mins
Declining Bulk Billing Rates in Australia: A Threat to Affordable Healthcare
From Publishing to Politics: Marc Burca's Surprising Career Move Amid Pop Culture Revivals
4 mins
From Publishing to Politics: Marc Burca's Surprising Career Move Amid Pop Culture Revivals
Dominica's PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges
8 mins
Dominica's PM Skerrit Lauds Citizenship By Investment Program Amidst Challenges
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
10 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Biology and 'Bingo Wings': The Challenge of Toning Upper Arms
11 mins
Biology and 'Bingo Wings': The Challenge of Toning Upper Arms
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
10 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
26 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
4 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
8 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
13 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
13 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
13 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app