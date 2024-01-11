Unusual Options Trading Volume in Russell 3000 Companies

In an unexpected turn of events, three companies within the Russell 3000 index have observed a dramatic uptick in options trading volume. Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), and Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) have been the focal points of this unusual activity.

Intense Trading Volume: Helen of Troy

A total of 1,343 contracts were traded for Helen of Troy Ltd., accounting for approximately 45.1% of its average daily trading volume. The $115 strike put option for February 2024 was particularly active, drawing the attention of the trading community.

Options Activity Surge: Veeva Systems Inc

Veeva Systems Inc wasn't far behind, recording a high volume of 5,842 contracts. This figure represents 44.7% of its monthly average trading volume. The $180 strike put option for March 2024 saw a surge in activity.

Record-breaking Volume: Affirm Holdings Inc

The most significant volume was seen by Affirm Holdings Inc, with an impressive 96,244 contracts. This volume equates to 43% of its average daily volume. The company's $35 strike put option for January 2024 was particularly in demand.

All three companies had specific strike prices and expiration dates that stood out due to the volume of trades. The data provided includes charts showing each company's trailing twelve-month trading history with the highlighted strike prices. This information is an indicator of trading volumes and is not meant to represent the views of Nasdaq, Inc.