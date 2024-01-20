Unprecedented Rally in PSU Sector Shakes Stock Market

In an unexpected turn of events, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have seen a sharp spike in the stock market, with even traditionally underperforming companies delivering noteworthy returns over the past six months. This surge in the PSU sector is a stark contrast to their general performance, indicating a bullish trend in the market for PSUs.

Leading the Pack

ITI Ltd is at the forefront of this rally with a staggering 225.0% return, followed closely by Scooters India at 172.6% and HMT Ltd at 92.6%. Andrew Yule & Co. and Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore have also shown impressive growth, with 88.9% and 69.7% returns, respectively.

Impressive Stakeholds

The State Network Investment Fund (SNIF) holds substantial shares in these companies. In Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, SNIF's holding is the highest at 8.56%, while it holds the smallest share in Andrew Yule & Co. at 2.20%. These significant holdings indicate a deep-rooted interest in the performance of these PSUs.

Unprecedented Rally

Among other major players, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw its shares reach a fresh lifetime high, experiencing an incredible rally of 500% in just 10 months. Its market cap crossed Rs 2.2 lakh crore, outperforming Nifty50 heavyweights. Analysts attribute this surge to the anticipation of a record budget outlay for Indian Railways in the upcoming Interim Budget 2024-25. Similar gains are expected in other railway and defence PSUs in the run-up to the interim budget.

The rally in railway PSU stocks is attributed to significant order wins, upcoming fresh investment announcements from the Government of India, and high expectations for robust Q3 results. An analyst highlighted a fundamental shift, earnings growth, an expanding order book, and government initiatives as key drivers behind the surge in railway stocks.