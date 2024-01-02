en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Universal UVV Declares 80 Cents Per Share Quarterly Dividend

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
Universal UVV Declares 80 Cents Per Share Quarterly Dividend

Universal UVV, a significant player in the dividend payment realm, recently disclosed its plan for the upcoming quarterly dividend. At 80 cents per share, the dividend payout is scheduled for February 5, 2024. For shareholders to qualify for this dividend, they must be in possession of UVV shares by the close of Thursday’s trading session, with the ex-dividend date being the following day, Friday.

Understanding the Ex-Dividend Date

The ex-dividend date is a critical timeline in the dividend payment process. On this day, the stock price is expected to open 80 cents lower, mirroring the dividend payout. This adjustment is made because new buyers of the stock on the ex-dividend day will not be entitled to the upcoming dividend payout. Therefore, the stock price reduction is a way of maintaining balance in the market.

Options for Shareholders

Shareholders who qualify for the dividend have two main options. They can choose to reinvest the dividends back into the stock, a strategy known as dividend reinvestment. Alternatively, they can opt to utilize the dividend in any manner they deem fit. This flexibility provides shareholders with the opportunity to explore various investment strategies based on their financial goals and market dynamics.

A Look at Universal Corporation’s Dividend History

The forthcoming dividend payout is not a random act but a reflection of Universal Corporation’s commitment to rewarding its investors. The recent announcement of its quarterly earnings on November 2 revealed an annual dividend of 3.20 and a yield of 4.75. Remarkably, the company has been on a 53-year streak of increasing its dividend, demonstrating stability and a healthy payout ratio beneath 75. Following the disclosure of the dividend, there was a notable increase in short interest in December, indicating investor anticipation. The company’s next quarterly earnings announcement is slated for February 14, 2024.

0
Business Investments Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More

By Salman Khan

A Hidden Gem in Plain Sight: Walt Disney as a Promising Growth Stock

By BNN Correspondents

Ur-Energy's Stock Price Rises Amid Financial Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

First Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of 35 Cents Per Share

By Wojciech Zylm

Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Latte ...
@Business · 1 min
Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Latte ...
heart comment 0
Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitcoin Surge

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitcoin Surge
Linguistic Evolution in Financial Reporting: Reflecting the Modern Market

By BNN Correspondents

Linguistic Evolution in Financial Reporting: Reflecting the Modern Market
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc: A Year of Stock Fluctuations and Financial Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc: A Year of Stock Fluctuations and Financial Challenges
Stephens Revises Stock Ratings: Positive on Subprime Lenders, Negative on Credit Card, Fintech Companies

By BNN Correspondents

Stephens Revises Stock Ratings: Positive on Subprime Lenders, Negative on Credit Card, Fintech Companies
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
12 seconds
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
17 seconds
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
21 seconds
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
40 seconds
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
1 min
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
1 min
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
1 min
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
1 min
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
2 mins
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app