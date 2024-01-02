Universal UVV Declares 80 Cents Per Share Quarterly Dividend

Universal UVV, a significant player in the dividend payment realm, recently disclosed its plan for the upcoming quarterly dividend. At 80 cents per share, the dividend payout is scheduled for February 5, 2024. For shareholders to qualify for this dividend, they must be in possession of UVV shares by the close of Thursday’s trading session, with the ex-dividend date being the following day, Friday.

Understanding the Ex-Dividend Date

The ex-dividend date is a critical timeline in the dividend payment process. On this day, the stock price is expected to open 80 cents lower, mirroring the dividend payout. This adjustment is made because new buyers of the stock on the ex-dividend day will not be entitled to the upcoming dividend payout. Therefore, the stock price reduction is a way of maintaining balance in the market.

Options for Shareholders

Shareholders who qualify for the dividend have two main options. They can choose to reinvest the dividends back into the stock, a strategy known as dividend reinvestment. Alternatively, they can opt to utilize the dividend in any manner they deem fit. This flexibility provides shareholders with the opportunity to explore various investment strategies based on their financial goals and market dynamics.

A Look at Universal Corporation’s Dividend History

The forthcoming dividend payout is not a random act but a reflection of Universal Corporation’s commitment to rewarding its investors. The recent announcement of its quarterly earnings on November 2 revealed an annual dividend of 3.20 and a yield of 4.75. Remarkably, the company has been on a 53-year streak of increasing its dividend, demonstrating stability and a healthy payout ratio beneath 75. Following the disclosure of the dividend, there was a notable increase in short interest in December, indicating investor anticipation. The company’s next quarterly earnings announcement is slated for February 14, 2024.