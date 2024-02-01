U.S. Stock Markets Experience Rally with Big Tech Leading Recovery

On Thursday, a strong surge of vitality coursed through the veins of the U.S. stock markets, recovering from the worst performance since September. The S&P 500 index rallied up by 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ascended by 1%, a 369 point leap, and the Nasdaq composite took a 1.3% leap. This recovery was led primarily by the Big Tech companies that dominated the day's trading.

Big Tech Leads the Recovery

Reversing their prior losses, Microsoft and Alphabet, Google's parent company, recorded gains of 1.6% and 0.8% respectively. This upturn in the performance of tech stocks came as a surprise, considering the high market expectations set by their substantial growth last year. The stage was set for a post-market showdown as major tech firms like Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms prepared to report their earnings.

Meta Platforms Surprises Investors

Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, stole the spotlight by announcing a dividend payout for shareholders after exceeding profit and revenue expectations. This announcement led to a significant surge in its after-hours trading, demonstrating the market's reaction to this unexpected boon.

Other Notable Market Movements

Positive earnings reports saw Merck climbing 4.6%, while board developments led to Etsy jumping 9.1%. However, the day was not rosy for all. New York Community Bancorp dropped another 11.1% due to a quarterly loss and dividend cut, a blow that also impacted other regional bank stocks. Peloton Interactive's shares plunged 24.3% after a disappointing revenue forecast. These movements in the financial sector were influenced by economic reports that hinted at stability and a potential easing of inflation pressures.

The bond markets mirrored these sentiments, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declining to 3.86%. On the international front, the Bank of England held its main interest rate at a near 16-year high, despite Britain's unexpected inflation increase to 4% in December. Stock indexes in Europe and Asia showed mixed results, reflecting the global market's varied reactions to these developments.