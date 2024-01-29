U.S. Stock Futures Dip Ahead of Tech Earnings and Federal Reserve Meeting

Wall Street is bracing itself for a tumultuous week as U.S. stock futures took a dip on Sunday night, casting a shadow over the anticipation of tech earnings and the Federal Reserve meeting. Investors are keenly watching the movements with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures showing a 0.2% decline, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell by 0.2% and 0.3% respectively.

Mega-Cap Tech Earnings Loom

The downturn precedes a week teeming with significant events for the financial world. Major tech companies such as Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet are on the cusp of releasing their earnings reports. These reports, coupled with earnings from Dow components like Boeing and Merck, could potentially set the tone for market trends in the near future.

Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Also on the docket is the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting that kicks off on Tuesday. Market participants are nearly certain that the Federal Reserve will maintain steady interest rates, backed by a 97% probability indicated by traders in the fed funds futures market. This anticipation of stability is a testament to the overarching sentiment of cautious optimism.

Previous Week's Market Highlights

Last week witnessed a rise in the major averages buoyed by positive economic data indicating stronger-than-expected economic growth in the fourth quarter. The market also reacted favorably to a year-on-year core inflation figure that suggested a cooling down of price increases. However, the market gains were tempered by disappointments in earnings from companies like Intel and Tesla.

Market Outlook

Market strategies seem to echo a sense of cautious optimism. Sonu Varghese, a global macro strategist at Carson Group, points to the performance of the economy and the declining inflation as indicators of a stable environment. He suggests that the Federal Reserve need not worry about a hot economy fuelling inflation. While Varghese anticipates that the Fed may reduce rates later in the year, he warns that the market might not experience as much capital appreciation as expected.