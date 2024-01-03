en English
Business

U.S. Manufacturing Sector Contracts for 14th Month; Wells Fargo Advises on Volatile Trading

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
U.S. Manufacturing Sector Contracts for 14th Month; Wells Fargo Advises on Volatile Trading

In a climate marked by economic uncertainty, the U.S. manufacturing sector has recorded its 14th consecutive month of contraction. However, the pace of decline has eased, with production now crossing the 50-point mark – a threshold indicative of growth. Despite these signs of recovery, labor prospects in the sector remain bleak.

Manufacturing Sector: A Closer Look

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported a Manufacturing PMI of 47.4 percent in December, reflecting an improvement of 0.7 percentage points from the previous month. This uptick, despite being below the 50-point growth threshold, signals a deceleration in contraction. The ISM’s data shows that production and employment in the sector are also contracting at a slower pace. However, new orders have seen a decrease, suggesting an accelerated contraction.

Manufacturers have grappled with high borrowing costs and waning demand, leading to a reevaluation of capital spending plans. Nonetheless, factory purchasing managers maintain an optimistic outlook for 2024, with 15 of 18 manufacturing industries projecting revenue increases and capital expenditures anticipated to rise almost 12%. Despite ongoing demand softness, some surveyed companies remain optimistic about rising demand and potential capital investment in 2024.

Stock Market Volatility and Wells Fargo’s Guidance

Simultaneously, the stock market has been wrestling with high levels of volatility. This turbulence has prompted Wells Fargo Investments LLC to issue guidance on trading in fast-moving markets without imposing trading restrictions. The firm has highlighted the risks associated with such markets, including inaccurate real-time price quotes, significant delays in order execution, and the risk of receiving unexpected execution prices.

In response to market volatility, Wells Fargo has increased margin maintenance requirements on volatile stocks, particularly those in the tech and e-commerce sectors. These requirements can be as high as 70% for both new purchases and current holdings. The firm advises traders to use limit orders to manage risks and to be prepared for potential delays in online trading or when contacting their trade desk during volatile market periods.

Wells Fargo has also raised a red flag against ‘freeriding,’ a practice prohibited under Regulation T of the Federal Reserve Board. In an attempt to assist customers in navigating tumultuous markets, the firm has explained the use of stop and stop-limit orders and provided a glossary of trading terms.

Looking Ahead

The contraction in the manufacturing sector and the heightened volatility in the stock market present a mixed picture of the current economic landscape. However, the latter’s guidance and the former’s slow recovery hint at potential for growth and stability. As we forge ahead into 2024, it will be crucial for traders and manufacturers alike to pay heed to market trends and adapt their strategies accordingly.

Business Stock Markets United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

