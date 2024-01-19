Twist Bioscience Corp Shows Strong Recovery: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker TWST, is currently valued at $2.04 billion in the market. Despite a slight dip of -0.01% in the stock, closing at $35.26 per share, the share price has impressively rebounded from its 52-week low of $11.46 by 67.5%. The stock, however, remains 12.71% below its 52-week high of $39.74.

Trading Volume and Performance

The stock's average daily trading volume over a 10-day period stood at 1.11 million shares, slightly lower than the three-month average of 1.25 million shares. The stock's performance over the past month has been mixed. It recorded a 5-day decrease of -5.07%, but a 30-day increase of 0.41%.

Substantial Short Interest

Twist Bioscience Corp has attracted substantial short interest with 11.62 million shares shorted and a days-to-cover ratio of 7.28. The company's shares have outpaced others within its industry over the past six months, reflecting a 40.61% gain.

Revenue Growth and Earnings Decline

Analysts have set an average revenue estimate of $67.44 million for the current quarter and $69.69 million for the next quarter. Despite a historical annual earnings decline of -6.09% over the past 5 years, growth estimates for the current and next quarters are -5.40% and 26.00%, respectively.

Insider and Institutional Holdings

Company insiders hold 1.76% of the company's shares, while institutional holdings account for a substantial 113.42%. The major institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. and ARK Investment Management, LLC. Key mutual funds invested in TWST include the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and the ARK Innovation ETF.

Goldman Sachs has recently upgraded Twist Bioscience Corp and acknowledges the launch of Express Genes as a strategic move to address gross margin issues within their SynBio division. The expedited delivery service of Express Genes mitigates the risk associated with the recovery timing for smaller biotech funding. The company's next earnings report is expected on February 2, with hopes for improved dividends despite debt concerns.