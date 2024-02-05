Turbulent Wave of Fluctuations Hit the Cannabis Industry Stock Market

A turbulent wave of fluctuations has swept across the stock market, with a notable impact on companies primarily within the cannabis industry. Key gainers include Tony G Co-Investment BGRDF, showcasing an impressive 81.16% increase to close at $1.00, and Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF, which ascended by 45.45% to close at $0.02. Companies such as Eastside Distilling, Leafbuyer Techs, and Kaya Holdings also experienced significant upward movement, with gains ranging from just above 10% to over 12%.

Stark Contrasts in Market Performance

However, the market's vicissitudes were not universally favorable. Certain companies faced stark declines, with EVIO shares witnessing a staggering plummet of 99% to close at nearly $0.00. Affinor Growers and Global Hemp Group grappled with declines of 84.16% and 60% respectively. AusCann Group Holdings, MGC Pharmaceuticals, and Elixinol Wellness also wrestled with considerable losses, with drops ranging from around 24% to nearly 60%.

Additional Market Decrement

The article's concluding notes shed light on other companies that have seen their shares diminish. Scotts Miracle-Gro, Cresco Labs, and Canopy Growth all faced decreases of up to 6.81%. These figures underscore the dynamic and volatile nature of the stock market, particularly within the cannabis sector.

San Jose Dispensaries’ Temporary Closure

Further news in the cannabis industry comes from San Jose, where dispensaries MedMen and Herbs have temporarily shut their doors due to high taxes and fees. This move could result in a significant loss of tax revenue for the city. The closures are attributed to the city's excessive taxation and fees, which inflate prices and drive customers towards the black market. The city could forfeit at least $2 million in tax revenue if these two shops permanently close, and overall cannabis revenues have already been dwindling since 2020.

Call for Regulatory Easing

These tax burdens, coupled with regulatory challenges, have incited concern among dispensary owners and city council members. Calls are being made for an easing of fees and fines to bolster legal dispensaries. The city has already made efforts to alleviate the burden, including reducing fine schedules for dispensaries, approving initiatives to expand cannabis business tax revenues, and creating an equity assistance program. There's a pressing need for the city's cannabis division to tackle the sale of illegal products by unlicensed businesses and the ensuing impact on public safety.