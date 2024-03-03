Truscreen Group Limited has embarked on a significant capital raising journey, having successfully secured NZ$500,000 through an initial share placement of 25,000,000 shares at NZ$0.02 each. This strategic move, part of a broader financial initiative announced in February 2024, paves the way for an upcoming oversubscription bookbuild slated for mid-March. Chairman Tony Ho expresses gratitude for the robust investor support and highlights the importance of timely shareholder participation.

Strategic Financial Move

In a bid to bolster its financial standing, Truscreen Group Limited announced a comprehensive capital raise strategy in early February 2024. Central to this plan was the initiation of a share placement, offering 25,000,000 shares at a competitive price of NZ$0.02 each. This initiative capitalizes on the company's existing 15% placement capacity, demonstrating Truscreen's proactive approach to securing necessary funding while minimizing dilution for existing shareholders.

Oversubscription Bookbuild on the Horizon

Following the successful initial placement, Truscreen is gearing up for the next phase of its capital raise: an oversubscription bookbuild. Scheduled for the 14th and 15th of March 2024, this event offers shareholders and investors an additional opportunity to participate in the company's growth journey. Chairman Tony Ho's satisfaction with the initial placement's outcome underscores the confidence in the company's direction and the anticipated success of the upcoming bookbuild.

Call to Action for Shareholders

With the closing date for applications fast approaching on 13 March 2024, Chairman Tony Ho urges shareholders to act swiftly to ensure their participation in this pivotal financial exercise. For those yet to receive application forms, the company provides direct contact avenues to Truscreen's share registry and company secretary, ensuring that all interested parties have the necessary information to complete their applications on time.

As Truscreen Group Limited strides forward in its capital raising efforts, the initial placement's success marks a promising start. With strong investor support and a clear strategy in place, the company sets a confident course towards achieving its financial and operational goals, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder value and corporate growth.