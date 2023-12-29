en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Trident Techlabs Makes a Remarkable Stock Market Debut

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:12 am EST
Trident Techlabs Makes a Remarkable Stock Market Debut

Renowned technology firm, Trident Techlabs, has made a grand debut in the stock market with an impressive 180% premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price on the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) platform. The company’s stock opened at Rs 98.15, significantly higher than the issue price range of Rs 33 to Rs 35 per share. Despite a brief decline of 5% shortly after the commencement of trading, investor faith in the company’s potential remains undeterred.

Overwhelming IPO Subscription

The Trident Techlabs IPO, valued at Rs 16.03 crore, was met with astounding interest from investors. The public issue was oversubscribed by a staggering 502.64 times, with retail investors subscribing 1000 times over their allotment and non-institutional investors showing strong interest by subscribing 800 times their reserved portion. These figures reflect the optimistic investor sentiment towards Trident Techlabs’ future.

Grey Market Anticipations

Even before the official listing, Trident Techlabs’ shares were in high demand in the grey market, an unofficial trading platform. The shares were trading at a premium of more than 114%, further indicating investor expectations towards the stock’s performance.

Company’s Future Plans

Trident Techlabs, known for its bespoke technology solutions across sectors such as aerospace, defense, automotive, telecommunications, semiconductor, and power distribution, plans to utilize the IPO proceeds to expand its consulting and technical services. The company operates in two primary verticals: engineering solutions and power system solutions. The expansion will encompass a broad spectrum of engineering and design solutions, enhancing the company’s offerings in its existing sectors.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China's National People's Congress Approves Landmark Company Law Revision

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Nigeria's Naira Plummets: The Third Worst-Performing Currency Globally

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Navigating the Financial Changes of 2024: A Comprehensive Guide

By Salman Khan

CRH to Capitalize on U.S. Infrastructure Act with Green Practices

By BNN Correspondents

Mastering the IPO Market: Tips for Profitable Trading ...
@Business · 4 mins
Mastering the IPO Market: Tips for Profitable Trading ...
heart comment 0
Boston Metal: Pioneering a Green Revolution in Steel Production

By BNN Correspondents

Boston Metal: Pioneering a Green Revolution in Steel Production
Wipro Files Lawsuit Against Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation

By Rafia Tasleem

Wipro Files Lawsuit Against Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation
Navigating Financial Strain During the Holiday Season: A Comprehensive Guide

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Navigating Financial Strain During the Holiday Season: A Comprehensive Guide
A New Era in Indian Automotive, Finance, E-commerce, and Real Estate

By Dil Bar Irshad

A New Era in Indian Automotive, Finance, E-commerce, and Real Estate
Latest Headlines
World News
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
33 seconds
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
1 min
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
1 min
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
2 mins
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
2 mins
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
2 mins
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead
2 mins
Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
3 mins
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
5 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
5 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app