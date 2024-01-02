en English
Business

Travere Therapeutics Witnesses Trading Surge; Slated to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:37 pm EST
Travere Therapeutics Witnesses Trading Surge; Slated to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Travere Therapeutics Inc, a leading biopharmaceutical firm, experienced a notable trading session, with 0.61 million shares changing hands. The firm’s stock currently commands a price of $9.75 per share, marking an 8.45% surge from the previous session. Despite this upward trajectory, the stock price still lags 137.74% behind its 52-week high of $23.18 but maintains a 46.15% lead over its 52-week low of $5.25. Travere Therapeutics’ market capitalization hovers around $732.71M, with a beta value of 0.60 suggesting lower market volatility.

A Look at Analysts’ Ratings

Analysts have assigned an ‘Overweight’ consensus rating to the stock, with a mean rating of 1.56. The stock has received mixed recommendations, with 0 analysts labeling it a ‘Sell’, 1 as ‘Overweight’, 4 as ‘Hold’, and 11 as ‘Buy.’ The anticipated EPS for the current quarter is -$1.27. The stock has been on an upward momentum recently, with a year-to-date surge of 8.45% and a 5-day increase of 7.62%. Despite a -37.30% drop over the past 6 months, the stock has managed to outpace the industry’s annual growth rate with a 60.41% surge, significantly higher than the industry average of 15.60%.

Revenue Forecasts and Growth Projections

Revenue estimates for the current and upcoming quarter stand at $41.26 million and $44.23 million, respectively, with anticipated changes of -26.10% and -22.40%. The company has a five-year earnings growth rate of -23.18%, with a projected increase of 62.42% in 2024. Travere Therapeutics is set to disclose its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Ownership and Major Shareholders

Insiders hold a 0.80% stake in the company, while institutional holders own a whopping 112.07%, with Armistice Capital, LLC and Deep Track Capital, Lp being the largest institutional shareholders. Prominent mutual funds like SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund also represent major shareholders.

The company recently announced that its president and CEO would present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9, 2024. A live webcast will be available on the Investor page of Travere’s website, and a replay will be accessible for up to 30 days post-event. Travere Therapeutics is committed to identifying, developing, and delivering life-changing therapies for rare diseases, enhancing the lives of patients and caregivers.

