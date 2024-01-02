TotalEnergies SE Announces Transactions in Its Own Shares

Announcing a significant move in its corporate strategy, TotalEnergies SE, a leading multinational integrated oil and gas company, has confirmed its transactions in its own shares. This development comes as a result of the authorization granted by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 26, 2023. The company is leveraging this permission to trade its shares in line with the laws governing share repurchase.

Unraveling the Mechanics of Share Repurchase

Share repurchase programs, like the one TotalEnergies SE is initiating, are common business practices wherein a company buys back its own shares from the marketplace. Such actions can serve multiple corporate objectives. It can lead to a reduction in the number of shares outstanding, thereby potentially escalating the value of the remaining shares. It can also be an effective method to return value to shareholders or to ensure availability of shares for employee compensation plans.

Transparency in Transactions

While these transactions can have significant implications, it’s crucial to note that they are strictly regulated. Rigorous disclosure requirements are in place to uphold transparency and fair trading. From December 27 to 29, 2023, TotalEnergies SE bought 1,566,042 of its own shares at an average price of 62.02 EUR/share, totaling a transaction of 835,927,232.47 EUR.

Oil Majors Reward Investors

On a broader scale, the world’s five largest listed oil companies are expected to provide record payouts to their investors in 2023. Despite fluctuating commodity market prices, these companies are likely to offer even more substantial shareholder distributions this year. Major oil players like Shell, BP, and others have been upping their game in buybacks and dividends, with plans to allocate 15-25% of cashflow to buybacks in 2024.

TotalEnergies SE: A Snapshot

TotalEnergies SE operates on a global scale, exploring, producing, and refining oil. In 2022, it produced 1.5 million barrels of liquids and 6.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily. Its reserves stood at 10.2 billion barrels of oil at the end of 2022. It also generated a significant chunk of its revenues from the sales of 48.1 Mt of LNG during 2021.