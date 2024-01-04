Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp Recovers from Initial Stock Dip; Shows Promising Growth

On January 2, 2024, the stock price of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) witnessed a slight dip, opening the trading session at $14.09, down from the previous close. However, it rallied to end the day at $14.34. The stock price saw movement between $13.91 and $14.63 during the day, with a 52-week range of $9.84 to $25.96. The company, a member of the Consumer Cyclical sector, has reported a robust annual sales growth of 38.74% over the past five years.

Financial Indicators and Predictions

Despite the promising sales growth, the yearly average earnings per share (EPS) fell by 47.96%. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp employs 32,000 people and boasts a gross margin of +60.08, an operating margin of +7.31, and a pretax margin of +3.55. Insider and institutional ownerships are pegged at 23.56% and 73.01%, respectively. Recent insider transactions saw stock purchases by a company director and the President and CEO.

Quarterly Report and Analysts’ Predictions

The latest quarterly report revealed an EPS of $0.2, surpassing the $0.12 consensus by $0.08. This reflects a net margin of +3.95 and a return on equity of 4.23. Analysts predict an EPS of $0.14 for the current fiscal year and foresee a long-term annual growth of 14.00% over the next five years.

Market Capitalization and Stock Volatility

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, with total sales reaching $3,996 million and net income standing at $157,900 thousand. The company’s financial indicators reveal a quick ratio of 0.95, a price to sales ratio of 0.62, and a diluted EPS of $0.47. The stock’s volatility measures and moving averages suggest a level of stability, with resistance levels at $14.60, $14.98, and $15.32, and support levels at $13.88, $13.54, and $13.16.