Business

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp Recovers from Initial Stock Dip; Shows Promising Growth

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp Recovers from Initial Stock Dip; Shows Promising Growth

On January 2, 2024, the stock price of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) witnessed a slight dip, opening the trading session at $14.09, down from the previous close. However, it rallied to end the day at $14.34. The stock price saw movement between $13.91 and $14.63 during the day, with a 52-week range of $9.84 to $25.96. The company, a member of the Consumer Cyclical sector, has reported a robust annual sales growth of 38.74% over the past five years.

Financial Indicators and Predictions

Despite the promising sales growth, the yearly average earnings per share (EPS) fell by 47.96%. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp employs 32,000 people and boasts a gross margin of +60.08, an operating margin of +7.31, and a pretax margin of +3.55. Insider and institutional ownerships are pegged at 23.56% and 73.01%, respectively. Recent insider transactions saw stock purchases by a company director and the President and CEO.

Quarterly Report and Analysts’ Predictions

The latest quarterly report revealed an EPS of $0.2, surpassing the $0.12 consensus by $0.08. This reflects a net margin of +3.95 and a return on equity of 4.23. Analysts predict an EPS of $0.14 for the current fiscal year and foresee a long-term annual growth of 14.00% over the next five years.

Market Capitalization and Stock Volatility

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, with total sales reaching $3,996 million and net income standing at $157,900 thousand. The company’s financial indicators reveal a quick ratio of 0.95, a price to sales ratio of 0.62, and a diluted EPS of $0.47. The stock’s volatility measures and moving averages suggest a level of stability, with resistance levels at $14.60, $14.98, and $15.32, and support levels at $13.88, $13.54, and $13.16.

Business Stock Markets United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

