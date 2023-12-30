en English
Business

The Unexpected Stock Market Rally of 2023: Defying Wall Street Predictions

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:59 pm EST
The Unexpected Stock Market Rally of 2023: Defying Wall Street Predictions

As the clock chimed midnight, ushering in the year 2023, the reverberations of Wall Street’s somber forecast echoed through financial institutions across the globe. A recession seemed imminent; stock prices were expected to slump, bonds to surge, and the Federal Reserve was poised to steer the U.S. economy into a proverbial storm. Yet, the storm never came. Instead, a financial sun shone bright over the stock market, unraveling a narrative of resilience and surprise that defied the predictions of industry stalwarts.

Contrary Predictions and Fateful Outcomes

Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, known for his pessimistic projections, had foreseen a significant drop in the S&P 500 Index. Simultaneously, Meghan Swiber from Bank of America had prepared clients for a plunge in Treasury bond yields. Goldman Sachs’ strategists, led by Kamakshya Trivedi, had placed their bets on China, anticipating a robust economic rebound post Covid lockdowns. These bearish forecasts, however, were soon to be swept away by an unexpected wind of change.

A Year of Surprises: The Stock Market Rally of 2023

Despite not reaching a record high, the S&P 500 Index closed the year at 4770, after touching 4793, marking a year of robust GDP growth, corporate profit increases, and unexpected economic resilience. A stronger-than-anticipated interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve spiked bond yields but soon reversed, sparking a stock market rally that few saw coming. This rally was fueled by a newfound enthusiasm for artificial intelligence stocks and significant gains from tech giants like Nvidia and Microsoft.

The Magnificent 8 and the AI Revolution

The final two months of 2023 saw both equity and bond markets surge by 15% and 8% respectively, driven largely by the ‘Magnificent 8’ – Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Meta, Facebook, Netflix, and Tesla. These entities accounted for a substantial chunk of the market’s returns, with the Magnificent 8 bagging 14% for the quarter and a staggering 77% for the year. Contrastingly, the S&P 500 returns minus the Magnificent 8 were a modest 9% for the quarter and 10% for the year.

AI-related stocks, notably C3.ai and Upstart Holdings, also made headlines in 2023. Despite a shift in business model and slowed revenue growth, C3.ai registered a 17% year-over-year increase in revenue in the recent fiscal quarter. Upstart Holdings, employing AI for credit assessment, saw its stock value skyrocket by 217% despite a projected 40% revenue decrease. Both companies are expected to witness growth in 2024, making them attractive investment opportunities.

As we stand on the cusp of 2024, the unexpected rally of 2023 serves as a stark reminder of the market’s unpredictability. While the financial year was ushered in with trepidation, it concluded with a celebration of resilience and adaptability, offering a beacon of hope in the face of uncertainty.

Business Stock Markets United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

