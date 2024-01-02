Tharimmune Inc Witnesses Trading Surge: A Close Look at the Biotech Firm’s Stock Performance

In a recent turn of events, Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ:THAR), a biotech company, witnessed a spike in its trading volume, closing at $0.51 per share in the last session, a 1.80% increase. Despite this surge, the company’s stock is trading far below its 52-week high of $66.25, a staggering discount of nearly -12890.2%. However, from its 52-week low of $0.43, the stock has seen a 15.69% recovery.

Tharimmune’s Market Performance

Currently, Tharimmune Inc’s market valuation stands at $8.91M. Over a 10-day period, the company’s average trading volumes are 1.51 million, and 1.06 million over a 3-month period. In the face of a 5-day decline of -3.96% and a year-to-date plunge of -94.78%, Tharimmune’s performance has demonstrated resilience, with a decrease of -94.42% over the past 6 months compared to the industry average growth rate of 15.60%.

Analysts’ Perspective

Analysts have assigned a consensus ‘Hold’ rating to THAR, with a mean score of 3.00. For the current quarter, Tharimmune Inc is projected to report an EPS of -$1.25. The 2024 growth estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at 95.95%.

Shareholders’ Stake

Major shareholders of Tharimmune include insiders owning 8.40% and institutional holders with 10.30% of the company’s shares. Noteworthy institutional holders include Sabby Management, LLC and Warberg Asset Management LLC. Tharimmune is set to release its next quarterly earnings report in February 2024.

