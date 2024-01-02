en English
Tharimmune Inc Witnesses Trading Surge: A Close Look at the Biotech Firm's Stock Performance

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Tharimmune Inc Witnesses Trading Surge: A Close Look at the Biotech Firm’s Stock Performance

In a recent turn of events, Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ:THAR), a biotech company, witnessed a spike in its trading volume, closing at $0.51 per share in the last session, a 1.80% increase. Despite this surge, the company’s stock is trading far below its 52-week high of $66.25, a staggering discount of nearly -12890.2%. However, from its 52-week low of $0.43, the stock has seen a 15.69% recovery.

Tharimmune’s Market Performance

Currently, Tharimmune Inc’s market valuation stands at $8.91M. Over a 10-day period, the company’s average trading volumes are 1.51 million, and 1.06 million over a 3-month period. In the face of a 5-day decline of -3.96% and a year-to-date plunge of -94.78%, Tharimmune’s performance has demonstrated resilience, with a decrease of -94.42% over the past 6 months compared to the industry average growth rate of 15.60%.

Analysts’ Perspective

Analysts have assigned a consensus ‘Hold’ rating to THAR, with a mean score of 3.00. For the current quarter, Tharimmune Inc is projected to report an EPS of -$1.25. The 2024 growth estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at 95.95%.

Shareholders’ Stake

Major shareholders of Tharimmune include insiders owning 8.40% and institutional holders with 10.30% of the company’s shares. Noteworthy institutional holders include Sabby Management, LLC and Warberg Asset Management LLC. Tharimmune is set to release its next quarterly earnings report in February 2024.

In an unrelated note, SenesTech Inc., a company that develops technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, is currently trading at $1.47. The stock has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a forecasted upside of 138.1%. SenesTech has not paid dividends in the past and has a negative net margin and return on equity. The company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on March 21st, 2024.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

