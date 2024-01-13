TEVA’s Stocks Show Potential for Growth Despite Fluctuations
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) experienced an intraday loss of 0.70%, closing at $11.32. Despite this, the stock has experienced substantial growth, with a rise of 37.37% from its 52-week low. This pharmaceutical heavyweight now boasts a market capitalization of $12.69 billion and a beta value of 1.00, indicating that its stock price movements are consistent with the market average.
Analysts’ Perspective on TEVA
Analysts have given TEVA a consensus rating of Hold, with a mean rating of 2.50. Ratings have varied from Sell to Buy, with no Underweight ratings. The current quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.76.
TEVA’s Price Performance
Over the past five sessions, TEVA has consistently traded in the red, with a 5-day price performance of -0.09% and a 30-day performance of 17.06%. The year-to-date price performance, however, stands at 1.52%. The stock has a short interest of 16.35 million shares, indicating a short coverage period of 1.7 days.
Room for Growth
Wall Street analysts have set a consensus price target of $43.89 for TEVA, indicating a potential increase of 74.21% from its current price. This target price range, between $34.52 and $52.46, suggests significant room for growth. Despite outperforming its competitors in share price growth over the last six months, TEVA’s year-to-date growth rate lags behind the industry average.
Financial Outlook
Analysts are optimistic about TEVA’s growth prospects for fiscal year 2024. The current quarter’s revenue is forecasted at $4.01 billion, with an expectation of $3.7 billion by the end of March 2024. These figures represent growth from the same quarters in the previous fiscal year, which saw sales of $3.88 billion and $3.63 billion, respectively. Over the past five years, the company’s earnings have grown by an estimated 33.47%, and though a slight decline of 8.37% is projected for 2024, a modest annual growth rate of 1.60% is anticipated over the next five years. TEVA is set to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.
