TEVA’s Stocks Show Potential for Growth Despite Fluctuations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
TEVA's Stocks Show Potential for Growth Despite Fluctuations

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) experienced an intraday loss of 0.70%, closing at $11.32. Despite this, the stock has experienced substantial growth, with a rise of 37.37% from its 52-week low. This pharmaceutical heavyweight now boasts a market capitalization of $12.69 billion and a beta value of 1.00, indicating that its stock price movements are consistent with the market average.

Analysts’ Perspective on TEVA

Analysts have given TEVA a consensus rating of Hold, with a mean rating of 2.50. Ratings have varied from Sell to Buy, with no Underweight ratings. The current quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.76.

TEVA’s Price Performance

Over the past five sessions, TEVA has consistently traded in the red, with a 5-day price performance of -0.09% and a 30-day performance of 17.06%. The year-to-date price performance, however, stands at 1.52%. The stock has a short interest of 16.35 million shares, indicating a short coverage period of 1.7 days.

Room for Growth

Wall Street analysts have set a consensus price target of $43.89 for TEVA, indicating a potential increase of 74.21% from its current price. This target price range, between $34.52 and $52.46, suggests significant room for growth. Despite outperforming its competitors in share price growth over the last six months, TEVA’s year-to-date growth rate lags behind the industry average.

Financial Outlook

Analysts are optimistic about TEVA’s growth prospects for fiscal year 2024. The current quarter’s revenue is forecasted at $4.01 billion, with an expectation of $3.7 billion by the end of March 2024. These figures represent growth from the same quarters in the previous fiscal year, which saw sales of $3.88 billion and $3.63 billion, respectively. Over the past five years, the company’s earnings have grown by an estimated 33.47%, and though a slight decline of 8.37% is projected for 2024, a modest annual growth rate of 1.60% is anticipated over the next five years. TEVA is set to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

