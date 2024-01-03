en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tesla Stock Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Electric Vehicle Giant’s Market Performance

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Tesla Stock Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Electric Vehicle Giant’s Market Performance

Shares of electric vehicle giant, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), experienced a significant dip in the latest trading session, marking a 4.51% decline to a share price of $237.22. This downward trend, contributing to a 26.17% reduction from its 52-week high, places the current price point at a robust 57.08% above its 52-week low. Despite this recent downturn, Tesla maintains an impressive market valuation of $754.10 billion, with a beta of 2.44.

Trading Volume and Analyst Ratings

While the stock price stumbles, trading volumes remain strong. The average 10-day trading volume stands at 106.32 million shares, with the 3-month average not far behind at 119.36 million shares. Wall Street analysts have given Tesla a consensus rating of Hold, with a mean rating of 2.51. Detailed ratings include 6 Sells, 5 Overweights, 21 Holds, 16 Buys, and 1 Underweight. The earnings per share forecast for the current quarter is $0.74.

Price Target and Stock Performance

The consensus price target set by Wall Street analysts is $242.18, signaling a potential upside of 2.05%. However, the forecasted low and high price targets of $53.00 and $380.00, respectively, indicate a significant variance in analyst expectations. Compared to its industry peers, Tesla’s stock has underperformed, with a 6-month decline of 16.02% and an annual growth rate of -22.36%, against an industry average growth of 9.30%.

Revenue Forecast and Shareholder Composition

Revenue predictions for the current quarter hover around $25.35 billion, with a year-on-year growth forecast of 19.30%. Major shareholders of Tesla include insiders, who own 13.02% of the shares, and institutional holders, who command 44.70% of the stock. Leading the institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Inc.

As the next quarterly earnings report looms, expected to be released between January 23 and January 29, all eyes will be on Tesla. The recent trading session’s decline, despite holding a robust position over its 52-week low, raises questions on what the future holds for Tesla.

0
Business Stock Markets United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
18 seconds ago
NLRB Hits SpaceX with Complaint: Alleges 37 Violations
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has issued a significant complaint against SpaceX, the aerospace giant, alleging a whopping 37 violations of the National Labor Relations Act. This move comes approximately a year after eight former employees, with legal representation from Lieff Cabraser and Burgess Law Offices, filed charges of unfair labor practices against the
NLRB Hits SpaceX with Complaint: Alleges 37 Violations
Jefferies Revises Ratings on GSK and AstraZeneca: What Investors Need to Know
2 mins ago
Jefferies Revises Ratings on GSK and AstraZeneca: What Investors Need to Know
American Water Works: A Testament to Steady Growth and Robust Returns
3 mins ago
American Water Works: A Testament to Steady Growth and Robust Returns
Broadstone Net Lease Inc. Triumphs with Industrial-focused Portfolio and Promising Dividend Yield
2 mins ago
Broadstone Net Lease Inc. Triumphs with Industrial-focused Portfolio and Promising Dividend Yield
Nova Scotia Increases Minimum Wage to $15.20 an Hour by April 2024
2 mins ago
Nova Scotia Increases Minimum Wage to $15.20 an Hour by April 2024
Scratching the Surface: A Look into Louisiana Lottery's Scratch-Off Tickets
2 mins ago
Scratching the Surface: A Look into Louisiana Lottery's Scratch-Off Tickets
Latest Headlines
World News
Potential Transfer of Kansas State's Will Howard Could Reshape College Football Landscape
19 seconds
Potential Transfer of Kansas State's Will Howard Could Reshape College Football Landscape
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
28 seconds
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
1 min
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
2 mins
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
2 mins
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
Matt Hardy Reflects on Scotty 2 Hotty's AEW Debut and the Attitude Era's Legacy
2 mins
Matt Hardy Reflects on Scotty 2 Hotty's AEW Debut and the Attitude Era's Legacy
South Dakota: A Mosaic of Stories From Road Closures to Political Speculations
2 mins
South Dakota: A Mosaic of Stories From Road Closures to Political Speculations
Willie Gaines Enters Transfer Portal: A New Chapter Awaits
2 mins
Willie Gaines Enters Transfer Portal: A New Chapter Awaits
Gateway Pundit: An Unlikely Source for Trump's Election Fraud Claims
3 mins
Gateway Pundit: An Unlikely Source for Trump's Election Fraud Claims
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
16 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
58 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
60 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app