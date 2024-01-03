Tesla Stock Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Electric Vehicle Giant’s Market Performance

Shares of electric vehicle giant, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), experienced a significant dip in the latest trading session, marking a 4.51% decline to a share price of $237.22. This downward trend, contributing to a 26.17% reduction from its 52-week high, places the current price point at a robust 57.08% above its 52-week low. Despite this recent downturn, Tesla maintains an impressive market valuation of $754.10 billion, with a beta of 2.44.

Trading Volume and Analyst Ratings

While the stock price stumbles, trading volumes remain strong. The average 10-day trading volume stands at 106.32 million shares, with the 3-month average not far behind at 119.36 million shares. Wall Street analysts have given Tesla a consensus rating of Hold, with a mean rating of 2.51. Detailed ratings include 6 Sells, 5 Overweights, 21 Holds, 16 Buys, and 1 Underweight. The earnings per share forecast for the current quarter is $0.74.

Price Target and Stock Performance

The consensus price target set by Wall Street analysts is $242.18, signaling a potential upside of 2.05%. However, the forecasted low and high price targets of $53.00 and $380.00, respectively, indicate a significant variance in analyst expectations. Compared to its industry peers, Tesla’s stock has underperformed, with a 6-month decline of 16.02% and an annual growth rate of -22.36%, against an industry average growth of 9.30%.

Revenue Forecast and Shareholder Composition

Revenue predictions for the current quarter hover around $25.35 billion, with a year-on-year growth forecast of 19.30%. Major shareholders of Tesla include insiders, who own 13.02% of the shares, and institutional holders, who command 44.70% of the stock. Leading the institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Inc.

As the next quarterly earnings report looms, expected to be released between January 23 and January 29, all eyes will be on Tesla. The recent trading session’s decline, despite holding a robust position over its 52-week low, raises questions on what the future holds for Tesla.