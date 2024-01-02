Terran Orbital Corp: A Glimpse into the Financial Roller Coaster

Aerospace and Defense Industry leader, Terran Orbital Corp, observed a drop in its stock price on December 29, 2024, commencing the day at $1.20 and wrapping up at $1.22. Nonetheless, this comes after a substantial 65.19% surge in annual sales over the past five years and an average annual earnings per share growth of 29.64%. Despite a workforce of 480 employees, the company grapples with a negative gross margin of -18.31%, an operating margin of -137.02%, and a pretax margin of -173.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inside the company, ownership currently stands at 28.61%, and institutional ownership at 46.01%. Recent notable insider transactions feature a purchase of 20,000 shares at $1.27 by the SVP, Corporate Development, and a sale of 627,200 shares at $3.02 by a 10% owner. These transactions provide insight into the internal perspectives on the company’s future performance.

Quarterly Report and Analyst Predictions

The latest quarterly report showcased an earnings per share of -$0.15, exceeding the estimated -$0.19. Furthermore, analysts forecast earnings of -0.17 per share for the current fiscal year and a future growth of 29.64% per share. These figures, coupled with a net margin of -174.01% and a return on equity of -145.73%, paint a complex picture of Terran Orbital’s financial health.

Financial Health and Projections

In a positive light, the company’s quick ratio was 0.96, with a price to sales ratio of 1.63. The diluted EPS stands at -0.94, with predictions of -0.20 for the next quarter and -0.48 for the next year. Terran Orbital Corp also recently announced a substantial increase in its year-end cash balance, from $38.7 million to over $70 million. This surge in liquidity enhances the company’s ability to fund ongoing projects, invest in R&D, and manage operational costs without the immediate need for external financing.

Despite the fluctuating stock prices, the company’s solid cash balance and optimistic projections demonstrate a strong financial foundation for 2024. As the narrative of Terran Orbital Corp unfolds, the stock market waits with bated breath for the company’s next move.