Terran Orbital Corp: A Glimpse into the Financial Roller Coaster
Aerospace and Defense Industry leader, Terran Orbital Corp, observed a drop in its stock price on December 29, 2024, commencing the day at $1.20 and wrapping up at $1.22. Nonetheless, this comes after a substantial 65.19% surge in annual sales over the past five years and an average annual earnings per share growth of 29.64%. Despite a workforce of 480 employees, the company grapples with a negative gross margin of -18.31%, an operating margin of -137.02%, and a pretax margin of -173.84%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Inside the company, ownership currently stands at 28.61%, and institutional ownership at 46.01%. Recent notable insider transactions feature a purchase of 20,000 shares at $1.27 by the SVP, Corporate Development, and a sale of 627,200 shares at $3.02 by a 10% owner. These transactions provide insight into the internal perspectives on the company’s future performance.
Quarterly Report and Analyst Predictions
The latest quarterly report showcased an earnings per share of -$0.15, exceeding the estimated -$0.19. Furthermore, analysts forecast earnings of -0.17 per share for the current fiscal year and a future growth of 29.64% per share. These figures, coupled with a net margin of -174.01% and a return on equity of -145.73%, paint a complex picture of Terran Orbital’s financial health.
Financial Health and Projections
In a positive light, the company’s quick ratio was 0.96, with a price to sales ratio of 1.63. The diluted EPS stands at -0.94, with predictions of -0.20 for the next quarter and -0.48 for the next year. Terran Orbital Corp also recently announced a substantial increase in its year-end cash balance, from $38.7 million to over $70 million. This surge in liquidity enhances the company’s ability to fund ongoing projects, invest in R&D, and manage operational costs without the immediate need for external financing.
Despite the fluctuating stock prices, the company’s solid cash balance and optimistic projections demonstrate a strong financial foundation for 2024. As the narrative of Terran Orbital Corp unfolds, the stock market waits with bated breath for the company’s next move.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments