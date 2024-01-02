en English
Terran Orbital Corp: A Glimpse into the Financial Roller Coaster

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Aerospace and Defense Industry leader, Terran Orbital Corp, observed a drop in its stock price on December 29, 2024, commencing the day at $1.20 and wrapping up at $1.22. Nonetheless, this comes after a substantial 65.19% surge in annual sales over the past five years and an average annual earnings per share growth of 29.64%. Despite a workforce of 480 employees, the company grapples with a negative gross margin of -18.31%, an operating margin of -137.02%, and a pretax margin of -173.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inside the company, ownership currently stands at 28.61%, and institutional ownership at 46.01%. Recent notable insider transactions feature a purchase of 20,000 shares at $1.27 by the SVP, Corporate Development, and a sale of 627,200 shares at $3.02 by a 10% owner. These transactions provide insight into the internal perspectives on the company’s future performance.

Quarterly Report and Analyst Predictions

The latest quarterly report showcased an earnings per share of -$0.15, exceeding the estimated -$0.19. Furthermore, analysts forecast earnings of -0.17 per share for the current fiscal year and a future growth of 29.64% per share. These figures, coupled with a net margin of -174.01% and a return on equity of -145.73%, paint a complex picture of Terran Orbital’s financial health.

Financial Health and Projections

In a positive light, the company’s quick ratio was 0.96, with a price to sales ratio of 1.63. The diluted EPS stands at -0.94, with predictions of -0.20 for the next quarter and -0.48 for the next year. Terran Orbital Corp also recently announced a substantial increase in its year-end cash balance, from $38.7 million to over $70 million. This surge in liquidity enhances the company’s ability to fund ongoing projects, invest in R&D, and manage operational costs without the immediate need for external financing.

Despite the fluctuating stock prices, the company’s solid cash balance and optimistic projections demonstrate a strong financial foundation for 2024. As the narrative of Terran Orbital Corp unfolds, the stock market waits with bated breath for the company’s next move.

Business Stock Markets
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

