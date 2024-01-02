en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Telos Corp Witnesses Stock Price Dip Amid Positive Analyst Predictions

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Telos Corp Witnesses Stock Price Dip Amid Positive Analyst Predictions

The Software – Infrastructure industry giant, Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS), witnessed a dip in its stock price on December 29, 2024. Starting the trading day at $3.82, the stock closed at $3.81, marking a 4.20% decline from the previous day. The fluctuation ranged between a high of $3.8497 and a low of $3.58. The 52-week range for Telos Corp has been between $1.53 and $5.36.

Key Financials and Stock Activity

Over the past five years, Telos Corp has achieved a sales growth of 16.14% and reported an average annual earnings per share (EPS) of -234.61%. With 67.43 million outstanding shares, a float of 50.74 million, and 738 employees, the company holds a significant presence in the Technology Sector. The company’s financial health is indicated by its gross margin of +35.80, operating margin of -24.83, and pretax margin of -24.61. With 27.13% insider ownership and 57.90% institutional ownership, the company’s stock activity is closely monitored.

Significant insider transactions include a purchase of 4,000 shares at $4.01 by a director, and the Chairman and CEO purchasing 35,000 shares at $2.51. Telos Corp reported a $0.04 EPS for the last quarter, exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.02. Despite a net margin of -24.63 and a return on equity of -30.30, the company’s stock is expected to reach earnings of 0.2 per share for the current fiscal year.

Financial Ratios and Future Estimates

The company’s financial ratios reveal a quick ratio of 4.57, a price to sales ratio of 1.68, and a diluted EPS of -0.68 for the trailing twelve months. The company’s average volume has decreased to 0.51 million over the past 5 days from the year-to-date average of 0.62 million. The stock’s stochastic %D was 10.17% over the past 9 days, and its historical volatility has been 47.28% for the past 14 days. The 50-day Moving Average is $3.55 and the 200-day Moving Average is $2.65. The stock has resistance levels at $3.81, $3.96, and $4.08, and support levels at $3.54, $3.42, and $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of 254.11 million.

Analysts Predictions and Company Overview

Analysts predict a -234.61% EPS for the next fiscal year. Telos Corp has received a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average rating score of 2.75. The consensus price target of Telos is 4.56, with a forecasted upside of 25.0% from its current price of 3.65. Telos Corporation provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide with a range of products and services catering to various industries including the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers.

0
Business Stock Markets
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Executes Share Buy-Back Program

By Wojciech Zylm

Graphite One Inc. Marks 2023 with Significant Milestones, Eyes Ambitious Goals for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Ascential Finalizes Sale of Digital Commerce Business, Announces Leadership Transition

By BNN Correspondents

Allianz Holdings to Expand Commercial Insurance Portfolio in 2024

By Hadeel Hashem

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Discloses Total Voting Rights ...
@Business · 42 seconds
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Discloses Total Voting Rights ...
heart comment 0
Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York’s Cannabis Experience

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience
SkyWater Technology Seeks Funding for Semiconductor Manufacturing Enhancement

By María Alejandra Trujillo

SkyWater Technology Seeks Funding for Semiconductor Manufacturing Enhancement
Perpetua Resources Corp. Advances Stibnite Gold Project with New Board Member and Additional Funding

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Perpetua Resources Corp. Advances Stibnite Gold Project with New Board Member and Additional Funding
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Revamps Capital Structure Through Share Buy-Back Programme

By Wojciech Zylm

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Revamps Capital Structure Through Share Buy-Back Programme
Latest Headlines
World News
Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
12 seconds
Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
26 seconds
NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
35 seconds
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
Virios Therapeutics' IMC-2 Paves the Way for Long-COVID Treatment
35 seconds
Virios Therapeutics' IMC-2 Paves the Way for Long-COVID Treatment
Ruthzee Louijeune: First Haitian-American Elected as Boston City Council President
46 seconds
Ruthzee Louijeune: First Haitian-American Elected as Boston City Council President
Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience
50 seconds
Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience
Dallas Cowboys Clinch Top NFC East Seed: A Promising Year On and Off the Field
1 min
Dallas Cowboys Clinch Top NFC East Seed: A Promising Year On and Off the Field
Canada's Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or 'Security Theatre'?
2 mins
Canada's Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or 'Security Theatre'?
Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
2 mins
Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app