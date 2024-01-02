Telos Corp Witnesses Stock Price Dip Amid Positive Analyst Predictions

The Software – Infrastructure industry giant, Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS), witnessed a dip in its stock price on December 29, 2024. Starting the trading day at $3.82, the stock closed at $3.81, marking a 4.20% decline from the previous day. The fluctuation ranged between a high of $3.8497 and a low of $3.58. The 52-week range for Telos Corp has been between $1.53 and $5.36.

Key Financials and Stock Activity

Over the past five years, Telos Corp has achieved a sales growth of 16.14% and reported an average annual earnings per share (EPS) of -234.61%. With 67.43 million outstanding shares, a float of 50.74 million, and 738 employees, the company holds a significant presence in the Technology Sector. The company’s financial health is indicated by its gross margin of +35.80, operating margin of -24.83, and pretax margin of -24.61. With 27.13% insider ownership and 57.90% institutional ownership, the company’s stock activity is closely monitored.

Significant insider transactions include a purchase of 4,000 shares at $4.01 by a director, and the Chairman and CEO purchasing 35,000 shares at $2.51. Telos Corp reported a $0.04 EPS for the last quarter, exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.02. Despite a net margin of -24.63 and a return on equity of -30.30, the company’s stock is expected to reach earnings of 0.2 per share for the current fiscal year.

Financial Ratios and Future Estimates

The company’s financial ratios reveal a quick ratio of 4.57, a price to sales ratio of 1.68, and a diluted EPS of -0.68 for the trailing twelve months. The company’s average volume has decreased to 0.51 million over the past 5 days from the year-to-date average of 0.62 million. The stock’s stochastic %D was 10.17% over the past 9 days, and its historical volatility has been 47.28% for the past 14 days. The 50-day Moving Average is $3.55 and the 200-day Moving Average is $2.65. The stock has resistance levels at $3.81, $3.96, and $4.08, and support levels at $3.54, $3.42, and $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of 254.11 million.

Analysts Predictions and Company Overview

Analysts predict a -234.61% EPS for the next fiscal year. Telos Corp has received a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average rating score of 2.75. The consensus price target of Telos is 4.56, with a forecasted upside of 25.0% from its current price of 3.65. Telos Corporation provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide with a range of products and services catering to various industries including the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers.