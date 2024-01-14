en English
Business

Tehran Stock Exchange Gains Momentum; Emphasis on Private Sector Role

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:25 am EST
Tehran Stock Exchange Gains Momentum; Emphasis on Private Sector Role

The Tehran Stock Exchange’s (TSE) primary index, TEDPIX, climbed by 16,761 points, a rise of 0.77 percent, reaching 2,197,295 this Sunday. This surge marks a positive momentum at the onset of the Iranian calendar week. TSE, being the most notable among Iran’s four stock exchanges including the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the over-the-counter (OTC) market known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), plays an integral role in the country’s financial ecosystem.

Demonstrating the Power of Private Sector

Majid Eshqi, the Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), accentuated the significance of the private sector’s participation in the stock market. During a conference held in Khorasan Razavi Province, Eshqi underscored the strategy of harnessing the capabilities of the private sector as a crucial stepping stone towards economic prosperity. He contrasted this with the less suitable attributes of government bodies and public sectors for the said role.

SMEs: Balancing the Financial Ecosystem

Eshqi pointed out the unique challenges and volatility faced by large industries, suggesting that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) could serve as a counterbalance. SMEs are of crucial importance globally for their role in value creation, employment generation, and fostering innovation.

Channeling Liquidity Towards Production

The SEO head also stressed the importance of the stock market’s focus on investment and financing. He emphasized the need to direct liquidity towards production as a means of supporting economic growth. This strategy, Eshqi believes, is an effective way to leverage the power of the financial markets to fuel Iran’s economy.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

