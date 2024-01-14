Technology Stocks Propel Nifty 50 Towards Record Highs: Approaching the 22,000 Mark

On January 12, the technology sector significantly pushed the Nifty 50 index to a new milestone, closing just shy of the 21,900 level after an eight-day consolidation. This surge, largely fueled by an earnings-led rally in technology stocks, saw the BSE Sensex also conclude at an unprecedented record close of 72,568 points. The Nifty 50 leaped 247 points to end at 21,895, forming a bullish candlestick pattern, and breaking the resistance trendline at 21,750 with a gap up opening.

Market Indicators and Forecasts

Experts speculate that the index is now poised to approach the 22,000 mark, with immediate support levels forecasted at 21,750 and 21,600. However, the journey to 22,000 may face resistance from bears. Nonetheless, the encouraging chart pattern of higher tops and bottoms continues, with the recent swing low on January 10 at 21,448 forming a new higher bottom. The Nifty 50 also crafted a reasonable bull candle on the weekly chart, negating the bearish implications of the previous week’s doji pattern by closing above the high of the last week at 21,834.

Momentum indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggest ongoing strength in the index. The pivot point calculator indicates immediate resistance at 21,914 and support at 21,765 for Nifty. Bank Nifty also demonstrated gains, albeit less than the benchmarks, indicating an upward movement potential towards 48,000 and beyond, with lower support at 47,000.

Open Interest Analysis

The maximum Call open interest for weekly options data was at the 22,500 strike with 59.15 lakh contracts, expected to act as a key resistance level. In contrast, the maximum Put open interest was at the 21,700 strike with 82.21 lakh contracts, hinting at a key support area for Nifty.

Future Market Trends

Market sentiment is also buoyed by heavyweight index component Reliance Industries reaching a new high. Nearly 200 companies will release their December quarter numbers in the coming week, with keen eyes on companies like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, among others. India’s monthly wholesale inflation data, measured by the Wholesale Price Index for December, will be released on January 15, adding another crucial piece to the market’s puzzle. With global economic data from China, US, and Europe also closely watched, geopolitical tensions worldwide, particularly in the Red Sea area, will remain a focal point for global investors. The escalating tensions in the Red Sea area are expected to impact oil prices, adding another dimension to the financial narrative.