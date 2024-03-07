Techno Drugs Secures BSEC Nod for Tk 100 Crore IPO, Aims for Expansion

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has greenlit Techno Drugs' ambitious move to raise Tk 100 crore via an initial public offering (IPO), marking a significant milestone for the pharmaceutical industry in Bangladesh. The approval, granted during BSEC's recent board meeting, paves the way for Techno Drugs to bolster its manufacturing capabilities and expand its footprint both locally and internationally.

Strategic Expansion and Financial Health

Techno Drugs, established in 2009, has carved a niche in producing a wide array of human and veterinary medicines, gaining recognition for pioneering oncology medicine production in Bangladesh. With the fresh capital from the IPO, the company plans to invest in new machinery, expand its Narsingdi factory, repay existing loans, and establish a new production unit in Gazipur. These strategic moves are aimed at enhancing the company's production capacity and market reach, setting the stage for future growth. The financial metrics disclosed by BSEC, including a net asset value per share of Tk 27.74 and a five-year weighted average earnings per share of Tk 3.25, underscore Techno Drugs' robust financial health and operational efficiency.

Market Dynamics and Investment Outlook

Techno Drugs will leverage the book building method for its IPO, a mechanism that allows institutional investors to bid on the share price, establishing a fair market value. General shareholders stand to gain from a 30 percent discount on the cut-off price determined through this process. Despite a 45 percent sales drop to Tk 273 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23, leading to a 59 percent profit reduction to Tk 19.55 crore, the company's strategic investments and expansion plans signal a strong rebound potential. The involvement of Imperial Capital and EBL Investments Ltd as issue managers further strengthens the IPO's outlook, offering investors a promising opportunity to participate in Techno Drugs' growth trajectory.

Implications for the Pharmaceutical Sector

The approval of Techno Drugs' IPO by BSEC is more than a financial milestone; it represents a significant leap forward for the pharmaceutical sector in Bangladesh, highlighting the industry's growth potential and investment appeal. As Techno Drugs embarks on this new chapter, its expansion and modernization efforts are expected to not only enhance its competitive edge but also contribute to the broader pharmaceutical industry's development in Bangladesh. This move signals a positive outlook for other players in the sector considering public listings, encouraging a wave of innovation and growth that could reshape the pharmaceutical landscape in Bangladesh.