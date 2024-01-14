en English
Business

Tech Stocks Propel India’s Nifty 50 to New Highs: Approaching the Anticipated 22,000 Threshold

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:33 am EST
Tech Stocks Propel India’s Nifty 50 to New Highs: Approaching the Anticipated 22,000 Threshold

In an exceptional display of bullishness on January 12, technology stocks drove India’s Nifty 50 to a fresh peak following a period of consolidation. The Nifty 50 index wound up just shy of the 21,900 mark, leaving experts to speculate about its imminent breach of the long-awaited 22,000 threshold. This anticipated milestone is buttressed by the levels at 21,750 and 21,600, while the 22,000 mark looms as potential resistance.

Record Highs Across Indices

Complementing the Nifty 50’s performance, the BSE Sensex, too, etched a record closing high, escalating to 72,568. Both indices presented bullish candlestick configurations on their respective daily timescales. A powerful breakout was convincingly exhibited by the Nifty 50 as it transcended the downward sloping resistance trendline at 21,750.

Chart Patterns and Momentum Indicators

The encouraging chart pattern, indicating higher peaks and troughs, remains unbroken, with a new higher trough established at 21,448. This week’s performance effectively neutralized the bearish implications from the previous week’s doji pattern. Experts are projecting an upside level of about 22,200 with immediate support stationed at 21,750. Momentum indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) inhabit bullish zones, hinting at continued strength in the index.

Bank Nifty and Options Data

Simultaneously, the Bank Nifty also concluded in an elevated position, signaling potential progression towards the 48,000 mark, backed by support at 47,000. An examination of options data unveils that the 22,500 strike retains the maximum Call open interest, signaling significant resistance, while the 21,700 strike holds the maximum Put open interest, alluding to crucial support. High delivery percentages in specific stocks signal strong investor interest.

Key technology stocks such as Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro, and HCL Tech were instrumental in the surge. The broader market reflects robust performance, with numerous other companies also exhibiting positive growth.

Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

