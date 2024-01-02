en English
Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stock Market Decline at Start of 2024, Bitcoin Surges

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
The dawn of 2024 saw the U.S. stock market open with a decline, marked by a 0.5% decrease in the S&P 500 and a 1.4% fall in the Nasdaq 100. The tech sector played a significant role in this downturn, though blue-chip and small-cap stocks exhibited a degree of resilience with marginal gains. Amidst major tech companies, Tesla Inc. maintained a stable performance while Apple Inc. bore a 3% loss – its worst since early September, following a stock downgrade from Barclays.

The Tech Sector and Market Dynamics

Apple’s fall in share value significantly impacted the overall tech sector performance. NVIDIA Corp., a leader among semiconductor companies, also faced a dip of 2.8%, influenced by a White House request to ASML Holdings to halt specific exports to China. This development led to a ripple effect, affecting U.S. chip stocks and contributing to the market’s adverse start.

Economic Indicators

Despite the stock market’s decline, the U.S. dollar strengthened, and Treasury yields rose by nearly seven basis points. The Federal Reserve’s anticipation of interest rate cuts, combined with concerns about a potential mild recession and its impact on the job market, has led to heightened investor attention. Reports on job openings and job growth are highly anticipated as they would further inform investors about interest rate views.

Commodity and Cryptocurrency Trends

In the commodities market, oil prices saw volatility, initially increasing by up to 3% before reversing those gains. Gold held steady, while silver witnessed a slight decline. In the realm of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin broke past the $45,000 mark, fueled by the anticipation of a potential Bitcoin ETF approval, indicating a shift in investment trends.

As the year unfolds, market watchers await a late-year rebound, despite initial stumbling blocks. Multiple factors including political uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and potential economic shocks continue to pose risks, though the consensus expects positive, albeit underwhelming, gains for stocks and bonds.

Business Stock Markets United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

