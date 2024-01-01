en English
Business

Tech Giant’s Busy Year Ahead & Promising Investment Landscape in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
In an era where technology takes center stage, a tech giant is gearing up for a year of innovation and activity in 2024. The company’s calendar is blocked from February through October, hinting at potential product launches and strategic updates that could shape the future of the tech industry.

Stock Market Performance and Predictions

After a successful 2023, tech stocks are predicted to continue their positive trajectory. Companies such as Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Amazon, Etsy, and PayPal have implemented operational improvements and cost-cutting measures to bolster their bottom line. A stronger economy and escalating valuations hint at promising prospects for tech stocks in the coming year.

Anticipation for a Spectacular Solar Eclipse

On April 8, 2024, over 31 million people across North America are set to witness a total solar eclipse, promising to be one of the most urban eclipses in recent history. Major cities including Montreal, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Indianapolis, Durango, and Hamilton will experience totality. Preparations are underway to accommodate the influx of visitors expected to witness this celestial spectacle.

Investments and Startups Stepping Up

In other business news, Blume Ventures’ inaugural fund reported 5x gross returns and targets a 6x return by the end of 2024. Startups are also making waves with Revfin successfully raising $14 million in a Series B funding round led by Omidyar Network. Investment expert Kaustubh Belapurkur has shared insights on the investment outlook for 2024 on The Money Show, providing much-needed guidance in the ever-changing financial landscape.

A Glance at Stock Market Trends

The stock market concluded 2023 with a slight dip, the Sensex falling 170 points. However, the Nifty held its ground at 21700 points, reflecting the unpredictability yet resilience of the financial market. Mutual fund queries were addressed on The Money Show, further equipping investors with the knowledge to navigate the investment sphere.

Business Investments Stock Markets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

