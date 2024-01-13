TCS Reports 8.2% Growth in Net Income for December Quarter

In a display of financial might, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reported an 8.2 percent growth in net income for the December quarter, hitting a remarkable Rs 11,735 crore. This impressive performance has propelled the company’s revenue by 4 percent, reaching Rs 60,583 crore. A significant portion of this growth is attributed to the robust double-digit growth in emerging markets.

TCS Stock Soars, Boosting Market Valuation

Following the earnings report, the IT giant’s shares surged nearly 4 percent, catapulting the company’s market valuation by Rs 53,239.2 crore. This surge was also reflected in the BSE Information Technology index, which leaped 5.06% to 37,120.45. In tandem with TCS’s performance, a bullish trend was observed in the broader equity market, with stocks of several IT companies like Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and LTI Mindtree rallying, contributing to the Sensex and Nifty reaching record closing highs.

Impressive Performance Despite US Market Dip

Despite a 3 percent slip in the U.S. market, TCS’s growth remained unhampered. A major factor in this resilience was a large project from state-owned BSNL, which fortified the company’s standing in the Indian market. On the operational front, TCS reported revenue growth of 1% QoQ to USD 7.28 billion, surpassing the estimates and reflecting a positive trajectory for the IT behemoth.

Generous Dividend Declaration Amid Buyback

Adding to the festivities, TCS announced a dividend of Rs 27 per share, which includes a special dividend of Rs 18 per share. This declaration comes on the heels of a substantial Rs 17,000-crore buyback the company executed the previous month. The record date for the dividend has been set for January 19. This gesture of shareholder value creation resonates with the company’s consistent track record in this sphere.

The financial analysts at YES Securities and Emkay Global Financial Services have expressed their satisfaction at TCS’s operating performance, noting that it was in line with estimates and slightly exceeded expectations in terms of constant currency revenue growth. With its robust performance, TCS continues to uphold its reputation in the global IT landscape, setting the stage for a promising future.