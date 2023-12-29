Taiwan Stock Exchange Records Second-Highest Annual Increase in 2023

In an incredible display of financial resilience, Taiwan’s main stock exchange, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), has concluded 2023 with an impressive 26.7% surge. This marks the second-largest annual increase the Taiex, TWSE’s benchmark weighted index, has experienced in its history, only outdone by the 1989 upswing.

The Taiex’s Rally

The Taiex ended the year at a promising 17,930.81, accumulating a 3,793-point gain from its 2022 close. This remarkable rise follows a steep 22.4% decline in 2022, demonstrating the resilience and dynamism of Taiwan’s stock market. The last trading day of the year saw the Taiex reach its highest intraday and closing levels since early March 2022, a testament to the year’s financial turnaround.

Major Contributors to the Rise

The primary catalyst behind this surge was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which added a staggering NT$3.7 trillion to the market cap. Other significant contributors included MediaTek Inc. and Quanta Computer Inc., both of whom posted substantial increases, thus bolstering the overall performance of the Taiex.

Looking Ahead in 2024

As we move into the first quarter of 2024, investors worldwide are keeping a close eye on the actions of the United States Federal Reserve, particularly concerning potential interest rate cuts. Such a development could significantly influence market dynamics by enhancing the appeal of non-dollar-denominated assets, including those in Asian markets like Taiwan. Anticipated improvements in end-user economic conditions and nearing inventory adjustments have led to predictions of double-digit profit growth for Taiwanese companies. This suggests a positive market outlook for the upcoming quarter, adding to the optimism surrounding Taiwan’s financial future.

