en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Taiwan Stock Exchange Records Second-Highest Annual Increase in 2023

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:07 am EST
Taiwan Stock Exchange Records Second-Highest Annual Increase in 2023

In an incredible display of financial resilience, Taiwan’s main stock exchange, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), has concluded 2023 with an impressive 26.7% surge. This marks the second-largest annual increase the Taiex, TWSE’s benchmark weighted index, has experienced in its history, only outdone by the 1989 upswing.

The Taiex’s Rally

The Taiex ended the year at a promising 17,930.81, accumulating a 3,793-point gain from its 2022 close. This remarkable rise follows a steep 22.4% decline in 2022, demonstrating the resilience and dynamism of Taiwan’s stock market. The last trading day of the year saw the Taiex reach its highest intraday and closing levels since early March 2022, a testament to the year’s financial turnaround.

(Read Also: Taiwan’s News Roundup: Hou You-yi’s Stand Against Campus Violence and China’s Alleged Election Interference)

Major Contributors to the Rise

The primary catalyst behind this surge was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which added a staggering NT$3.7 trillion to the market cap. Other significant contributors included MediaTek Inc. and Quanta Computer Inc., both of whom posted substantial increases, thus bolstering the overall performance of the Taiex.

(Read Also: Taiwan Stock Market Experiences Uptick Amid Favorable Conditions)

Looking Ahead in 2024

As we move into the first quarter of 2024, investors worldwide are keeping a close eye on the actions of the United States Federal Reserve, particularly concerning potential interest rate cuts. Such a development could significantly influence market dynamics by enhancing the appeal of non-dollar-denominated assets, including those in Asian markets like Taiwan. Anticipated improvements in end-user economic conditions and nearing inventory adjustments have led to predictions of double-digit profit growth for Taiwanese companies. This suggests a positive market outlook for the upcoming quarter, adding to the optimism surrounding Taiwan’s financial future.

Read More

0
Business Stock Markets Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Renergen Shares Soar Following Quarterly Update

By Mazhar Abbas

German Development Bank Invests in Moroccan Social Welfare and Sustainable Development

By Ebenezer Mensah

Huawei, Xiaomi Race Ahead in Auto Industry as Apple Watches from Sidelines

By Wojciech Zylm

Lithuanian Customs Probes into Possible Sanctions Evasion in Fertiliser Trade with Uzbekistan

By Nimrah Khatoon

Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing ...
@Business · 33 mins
Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing ...
heart comment 0
Unfounded Fears: Wall Street’s Recession Predictions Fall Flat in 2023

By Wojciech Zylm

Unfounded Fears: Wall Street's Recession Predictions Fall Flat in 2023
Further Decline Projected for UK Housing Market in 2024

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Further Decline Projected for UK Housing Market in 2024
Italy’s 10-Year Bond Yield Records Decade-High Drop Amid ECB Rate Cut Speculations

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Italy's 10-Year Bond Yield Records Decade-High Drop Amid ECB Rate Cut Speculations
US Gasoline Prices Predicted to Fall in 2024: A Boost for Consumer Confidence

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

US Gasoline Prices Predicted to Fall in 2024: A Boost for Consumer Confidence
Latest Headlines
World News
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
3 mins
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
4 mins
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
4 mins
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
4 mins
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
4 mins
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
8 mins
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
Health Trends in 2023 and Projections for 2024: From Holiday Benefits to Digital Self-Diagnosis
9 mins
Health Trends in 2023 and Projections for 2024: From Holiday Benefits to Digital Self-Diagnosis
London on Brink of Health Crisis: Fear of Measles Outbreak Looms Amid Low MMR Vaccination Rates
9 mins
London on Brink of Health Crisis: Fear of Measles Outbreak Looms Amid Low MMR Vaccination Rates
Jersey Authorities Warn Rabbit Owners of Deadly Myxomatosis Outbreak
10 mins
Jersey Authorities Warn Rabbit Owners of Deadly Myxomatosis Outbreak
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
51 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app