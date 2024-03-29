Taiwan Shares Reach Record High, Led by TSMC and AI Tech Surge

On Friday, Taiwan's stock market witnessed a historic rally, with shares closing at an unprecedented high. This surge was significantly propelled by the robust performance of the electronics sector, particularly by leading contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and other tech entities involved in artificial intelligence (AI) development. Investors, inspired by the recent gains in U.S. markets, poured into local tech stocks, driving the broader market to new heights.

Market Dynamics and Key Players

The Taiwan Stock Exchange's weighted index, Taiex, climbed by 147.90 points or 0.73 percent, settling at 20,294.45. This rally was kickstarted by an optimistic opening, influenced heavily by TSMC and AI-related stocks like AI server manufacturer Quanta Computer Inc. These stocks rebounded strongly from a previous session dip, with TSMC alone contributing over 80 points to the Taiex's rise. This significant upturn underscored a liquidity-driven rally, with both institutional and retail local investors actively participating, buoyed by positive cues from the Dow Jones Industrial Average's record close the night before.

ETFs and Old Economy Sectors

Local investment trust firms also played a crucial role, purchasing a net NT$59.95 billion worth of shares on the main board in anticipation of the new Yuanta Taiwan Value High Dividend ETF listing. Moreover, sectors traditionally considered 'old economy,' such as cement and petrochemicals, seized the opportunity to advance, leveraging their relatively low valuations after recent consolidation. This broad-based buying indicates a deep market confidence, transcending beyond the tech sector and encompassing various industries.

Future Outlook and Economic Indicators

Despite the U.S. markets closing for the Good Friday holiday, significant economic data including the February personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) remains on the horizon. This index, a preferred inflation gauge of the Federal Reserve, along with upcoming non-farm payroll data, will likely influence future market movements. Investors are therefore advised to stay abreast of these key economic indicators, which could impact not only U.S. markets but also global financial landscapes, including Taiwan's thriving stock market.