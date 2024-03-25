Taiwan Shares Dip Slightly After Record Highs; Tech Stocks Under Pressure

On Monday, Taiwan's stock market witnessed a minor retreat, closing 0.18% lower at 20,192.25, following record-setting sessions last week. Analysts attributed the slight decline to investor caution, fearing a potential technical pullback after the Taiex, Taiwan Stock Exchange's benchmark weighted index, hit consecutive all-time closing highs. The electronics sector, a major driver of the recent surge, faced downward pressure, whereas select old economy stocks, notably in the electric machinery and transportation industries, saw gains, offering some support to the broader market.

Market Dynamics and Influential Sectors

The market's opening was slightly positive, but it soon entered a narrow trading range, largely due to selling pressure on large cap tech stocks like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which lost 0.64 percent, significantly impacting the index. This downturn in tech stocks also led to declines in the electronics index and the semiconductor sub-index. Despite the overall tech sector's struggles, certain stocks, including Alchip Technologies, Inc., managed slight gains. However, leading U.S.-based AI chip designer Nvidia Corp.'s recent success did not translate to similar fortunes for Taiwan's AI server makers, with significant players like Quanta Computer Inc. and Wistron Corp. experiencing losses.

Shift Towards Old Economy Stocks

As funds shifted away from the tech sector, investors turned their attention to old economy stocks, particularly within the electric machinery and transportation sectors, which experienced notable increases. Fortune Electric Co. and Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp. saw substantial gains, with the electric machinery index rising 4.99 percent. The transportation industry also benefited from the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, with leading cargo shippers like Evergreen Marine Corp. and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. recording increases. Despite these gains, the financial sector saw a slight downturn, with major financial holdings like Fubon Financial Holding Co. and Cathay Financial Holding Co. experiencing declines.

Technical Support and Market Outlook

Analysts remain optimistic about the Taiex's near-term prospects, citing strong technical support around the 20,000-point mark. The growing enthusiasm for AI applications is expected to reignite investor interest in tech stocks. However, the sustainability of recent gains will largely depend on whether foreign institutional investors inject significant capital into the local market. With foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$9.12 billion in shares on Monday, the market's future direction will be closely watched.

Despite Monday's slight downturn, Taiwan's stock market remains buoyant, supported by a mix of old economy and tech sector dynamics. The resilience of select sectors against broader market pressures highlights the diverse investment opportunities within Taiwan's economy. As the market adjusts to shifting investor sentiments and global economic trends, the balance between caution and optimism will continue to shape its trajectory.