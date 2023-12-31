Swedish Insurer Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific amid Investor Shifts

Swedish insurance company, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, has trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its recent SEC filing. The firm sold 100 shares, leaving it with 2,337 shares valued at approximately $1.184 million.

Investors’ Moves

Other investors have also tweaked their positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific, with Bornite Capital Management LP, Fairfield Bush & CO, Loomis Sayles & Co, Covestor Ltd, and Merit Financial Group LLC adjusting their holdings by 50%, 1.2%, 563.5%, 60.5%, and 3.6% respectively in the first quarter.

Analysts’ Take on Thermo Fisher

Thermo Fisher Scientific has been the subject of several research firm updates. Barclays reduced its price target from $625 to $585, while Citigroup revised its target upwards from $530 to $575. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage with a $603 target, and Royal Bank of Canada decreased its target from $657 to $579. Investment news website, TheStreet, upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a ‘c’ rating to a ‘b’. The stock currently has a ‘Moderate Buy’ average rating and a consensus target price of $597.53.

CEO’s Stake in the Company

The company’s CEO, Marc N. Casper, offloaded 10,000 shares at an average price of $456.15, totalling over $4.56 million. After the transaction, Casper still holds 131,175 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher’s Performance

The stock opened at $530.96, hitting a one-year low of $415.60 and a high of $609.85. With a market capitalization of $205.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.79, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported quarterly earnings per share of $5.69, surpassing estimates by $0.08. However, its revenue of $10.57 billion fell slightly short of estimates. The company’s Board of Directors has green-lighted a share repurchase program of $4 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, founded on October 11, 1960, is a major provider of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents, consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services segments. The company is headquartered in Waltham, MA.