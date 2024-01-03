en English
Business

Sun Pharma Successfully Acquires Libra Merger Ltd., Boosts Global Presence

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Sun Pharma Successfully Acquires Libra Merger Ltd., Boosts Global Presence

In a strategic corporate move, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has completed the acquisition of all shares in Libra Merger Ltd., an Israel-based company. This business decision, announced via an exchange filing, comes at a time when the market sentiment for Sun Pharma remains positive, with a slight increase of 0.65% in its stock to reach Rs 1,304.65 each on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Stock Performance and Market Response

The shares of Sun Pharma were observed trading 0.25% higher at Rs 1,299.40, contrasting with a 0.4% dip in the benchmark Nifty 50 index at the time of observation, which was 10:07 a.m. The trading volume of the pharmaceutical giant’s shares remains strong, clocking in at 1.5 times the average volume over the previous 30 days. However, the relative strength index (RSI) reading of 76.7 suggests that the stock might be heading into the overbought territory.

Analysts’ Take on Sun Pharma

The sentiment among market analysts leans predominantly towards the positive, with 37 out of 40 analysts endorsing Sun Pharma with a ‘buy’ rating. Just two have recommended a ‘hold’, and a single analyst has suggested a ‘sell’. According to data from Bloomberg, the consensus of 12-month price targets from analysts indicates a marginal potential downside of 1.7% for the stock.

Consolidating Presence in Israel

This acquisition marks Sun Pharma’s second purchase in Israel, following its acquisition of Taro Pharma. The addition of Libra Merger Ltd. into its portfolio is poised to consolidate Sun Pharma’s business in the Israeli market, as well as strengthen its global presence and product offerings.

Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

