Sula Vineyards’ Shares Soar Amid Positive Business Outlook

India’s premier wine producer, Sula Vineyards, witnessed its share price reach a remarkable high of Rs 648.75, marking an intra-day increase of 17 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday. This impressive performance occurred amidst a generally subdued market environment, backed by substantial trading volumes.

Positive Business Outlook Fuels Share Surge

The surge in Sula Vineyards’ stock value is largely credited to a buoyant business outlook for the company. Over the past two trading days, the company’s shares saw a significant 30 per cent growth. In a broader perspective, the stock amassed a 41 per cent increase over the preceding 11 trading days.

On the day of the price spike, trading volumes at the counter witnessed a significant uptick. Approximately 6.95 million equity shares changed hands, constituting 8 per cent of the company’s total equity.

Sula Vineyards: An Attractive Investment Opportunity

The stock surge followed an upgrade from global brokerage CLSA, which shifted the winemaker’s rating from ‘outperform’ to ‘buy’ and raised its target price to Rs 863 from Rs 571. This suggests an upside potential of 56% from the previous close, reflecting positive investor sentiment and confidence in Sula Vineyards’ business outlook.

Furthermore, the Maharashtra government’s decision to reinstate a subsidy on wines produced and sold in the state for more than five years is expected to shift the focus towards volume opportunity. This move positions Sula Vineyards, with its commanding market share of over 50 per cent in wine production, to be the most significant beneficiary.

Record-Breaking Performance

Adding to the positive sentiment, Sula Vineyards also set new records for visitor numbers, revenues, and tastings over the long Christmas weekend. The company is projected to gain immensely from the rapid growth of restaurants and rising incomes, along with a growing middle class and burgeoning interest in wine tourism in India.

CLSA has increased its financial year 2024 – 2026 estimates for Sula by 0% and 4% respectively. All five analysts tracking Sula have a ‘buy’ recommendation for the stock.