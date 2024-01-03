en English
Business

Strategic Resilience Amid Stock Lows: A Look at Alibaba, British American Tobacco, and Altria

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
In the face of 52-week stock lows, three companies – Alibaba, British American Tobacco, and Altria, across diverse industries, are demonstrating strategic resilience and innovation. Despite the stock lows, these companies show promise for resurgence due to their adaptive strategies.

Alibaba: Diversification and Focus on Cloud Computing

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has been strategically diversifying its revenue streams and focusing on cloud computing. This move has resulted in a 9% increase in consolidated revenue and a massive 53% increase in its international digital commerce group. The company is shifting towards high-margin cloud services and is amping up its operational efficiency in local services like Ele.me and Amap. Alibaba’s cloud infrastructure services spending grew 18% on year in the third quarter of 2023, reaching US$9.2 billion and accounting for 12% of global cloud spending. This strategic shift was led by CEO Eddie Wu, who also heads Alibaba Cloud, Taobao, and Tmall Group.

British American Tobacco: Non-combustible Product Growth

British American Tobacco has seen a 30% compound annual growth rate in their non-combustible product consumer base since 2018. New products like Vuse and Glo have been driving a significant increase in revenue. The company has set its sight on a 5 billion revenue target by 2025, indicating a strong focus on innovative, non-combustible products.

Altria: Market Penetration Strategy

Despite a substantial retail price increase, Altria has demonstrated a strong market penetration strategy. The acquisition of NJOY and the expansion of ACE, the only pod-based e-vapor product with FDA marketing authorization, into 70K stores by 2023 denote a strategic move. Additionally, the growth in the oral tobacco segment with products like On! further fortifies the company’s market presence.

These companies, each facing market downturns, have capitalized on adaptive strategies to position themselves for future growth. By focusing on innovation and strategic diversification, Alibaba, British American Tobacco, and Altria are sowing seeds for potential resurgence.

Business Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

