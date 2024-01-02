STRATA Skin Sciences Inc Holds Steady Amid An Eventful Trading Session

In an eventful trading session, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN), a prominent player in the medical devices industry, witnessed a remarkable trading volume of 2.84 million shares. Despite showcasing a beta value of 1.66, indicating relatively high volatility, the company’s stock price held steady at $0.55.

A Closer Look at SSKN’s Performance

Although SSKN’s 52-week high was $1.39, the stock is currently trading at a significant discount. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that the stock has escalated 52.73% from its 52-week low of $0.26. The average trading volume over a 10-day span was 0.36 million shares, while the 3-month average stood at a comparatively lesser 38.38K shares. Analysts have assigned a ‘Buy’ rating to the stock, cementing a consensus recommendation rating of 1.00.

Over the past five days, there was a slight decline in the stock’s performance, but a month-long view reveals an increase of 17.29%. Short interest for the stock was registered at 0.26 million shares, with a short interest cover period of 4.5 days.

Analysts’ Take and Future Prospects

Wall Street analysts have set a consensus price target of $3.60 for SSKN, suggesting a potential upside of 84.72%. The forecast high is poised at $4.00 with a low of $3.20. However, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc’s performance has been trailing compared to its industry peers, marking a -42.09% decline over the past 6 months.

The company is anticipated to witness a -4.10% year-over-year growth. Revenue estimates for the current quarter are pegged at $10.01 million, while the following quarter is projected at $9.03 million. A noteworthy detail is that the company’s earnings growth rate over the past five years was 54.16%, with a forecasted decrease of -382.59% for 2024. However, the overall 5-year projection points towards a 25.00% per year growth. The next earnings report is expected to be presented between March 29 and April 02.

Ownership and Major Holders

Insiders and institutional holders own 4.27% and 68.89% of SSKN shares, respectively. Among institutional shareholders, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, and 22NW, LP lead the pack. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund emerge as the predominant mutual fund holders.