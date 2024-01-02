en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc Holds Steady Amid An Eventful Trading Session

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
STRATA Skin Sciences Inc Holds Steady Amid An Eventful Trading Session

In an eventful trading session, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN), a prominent player in the medical devices industry, witnessed a remarkable trading volume of 2.84 million shares. Despite showcasing a beta value of 1.66, indicating relatively high volatility, the company’s stock price held steady at $0.55.

A Closer Look at SSKN’s Performance

Although SSKN’s 52-week high was $1.39, the stock is currently trading at a significant discount. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that the stock has escalated 52.73% from its 52-week low of $0.26. The average trading volume over a 10-day span was 0.36 million shares, while the 3-month average stood at a comparatively lesser 38.38K shares. Analysts have assigned a ‘Buy’ rating to the stock, cementing a consensus recommendation rating of 1.00.

Over the past five days, there was a slight decline in the stock’s performance, but a month-long view reveals an increase of 17.29%. Short interest for the stock was registered at 0.26 million shares, with a short interest cover period of 4.5 days.

Analysts’ Take and Future Prospects

Wall Street analysts have set a consensus price target of $3.60 for SSKN, suggesting a potential upside of 84.72%. The forecast high is poised at $4.00 with a low of $3.20. However, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc’s performance has been trailing compared to its industry peers, marking a -42.09% decline over the past 6 months.

The company is anticipated to witness a -4.10% year-over-year growth. Revenue estimates for the current quarter are pegged at $10.01 million, while the following quarter is projected at $9.03 million. A noteworthy detail is that the company’s earnings growth rate over the past five years was 54.16%, with a forecasted decrease of -382.59% for 2024. However, the overall 5-year projection points towards a 25.00% per year growth. The next earnings report is expected to be presented between March 29 and April 02.

Ownership and Major Holders

Insiders and institutional holders own 4.27% and 68.89% of SSKN shares, respectively. Among institutional shareholders, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, and 22NW, LP lead the pack. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund emerge as the predominant mutual fund holders.

0
Business Stock Markets United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Troutman Pepper Ushers in 2024 with Strategic Leadership Appointments and Innovative Steps

By Nimrah Khatoon

Apple's 10th-Gen iPad: A New Year's Bargain at Unbeatable Price

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Perspective Therapeutics Inc Stock Drops, Yet Analysts Maintain Positive Outlook

By Geeta Pillai

Fidelity Announces Changes to Voting Rights Amid Global Market Shifts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

iSun Inc: A Rollercoaster Ride in Share Price Amid Optimistic Future P ...
@Business · 2 mins
iSun Inc: A Rollercoaster Ride in Share Price Amid Optimistic Future P ...
heart comment 0
Blink Charging Co: Resilience Amidst Market Fluctuations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Blink Charging Co: Resilience Amidst Market Fluctuations
AI Emerges as Key Driver for Semiconductor Sales, Shows Global Semiconductor Alliance Survey

By Aqsa Younas Rana

AI Emerges as Key Driver for Semiconductor Sales, Shows Global Semiconductor Alliance Survey
Tesla Versus CAP-XX: A Patent Litigation that Tests the Open Source Philosophy

By Geeta Pillai

Tesla Versus CAP-XX: A Patent Litigation that Tests the Open Source Philosophy
Intellia Therapeutics: A Mixed Bag of Financial Performance Amid Promising Prospects

By BNN Correspondents

Intellia Therapeutics: A Mixed Bag of Financial Performance Amid Promising Prospects
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Supporter, Dianna Ploss, Sues Police for Alleged Failure to Protect During Rallies
26 seconds
Trump Supporter, Dianna Ploss, Sues Police for Alleged Failure to Protect During Rallies
Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures
32 seconds
Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures
New Year's Day Marks Arrival of Sault Ste. Marie's First Baby of 2024
36 seconds
New Year's Day Marks Arrival of Sault Ste. Marie's First Baby of 2024
Barclays Downgrades Apple's Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale
1 min
Barclays Downgrades Apple's Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale
Greyhound Adoption Faces Hurdles: ACT Party's 'Pet Bond' Proposal Offers Hope
1 min
Greyhound Adoption Faces Hurdles: ACT Party's 'Pet Bond' Proposal Offers Hope
Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles: A Clash of Titans in Women's NCAA Basketball
2 mins
Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles: A Clash of Titans in Women's NCAA Basketball
Iraq's Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation
2 mins
Iraq's Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation
Bannon Opposes Haley as Trump's Potential VP, Foresees GOP Struggle
2 mins
Bannon Opposes Haley as Trump's Potential VP, Foresees GOP Struggle
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
2 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app