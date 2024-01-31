Stock Price of Toll Brothers Inc. Sees an Uplift Amid Market Volatility

In a recent turn of events, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL), a key player in the Consumer Cyclical sector and the Residential Construction Industry, watched its stock price ascend by 0.46% to close at $99.69 on Tuesday. The company's shares have seen a considerable swing over the past year, ranging from a low of $55.44 to a peak of $105.91, demonstrating the volatility and potential rewards of the market.

Company's Financial Health

Employing a robust workforce of 4,800, Toll Brothers Inc. has managed to increase its sales by 7.49% over the last five years. However, this accomplishment comes with a caveat. Its annual earnings per share averaged a decline of -1.01%. The company, which boasts 103.79 million outstanding shares and a float of 102.91 million, carries an insider ownership of 1.15% and a remarkably high institutional ownership of 97.54%.

Insider Transactions and Analyst Projections

Recent insider transactions include the sale of 10,000 shares by a Director and a sale of 12,892 shares by the Chief Financial Officer. Analysts, on the other hand, have forecasted the company to earn $5.52 per share this fiscal year. They also anticipate a -1.01% EPS change next fiscal year, with long-term EPS growth projected at 0.62% over the next five years.

Financial Ratios and Stock Volatility

Toll Brothers Inc. holds a quick ratio of 0.46, a price to sales ratio of 1.04, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 8.74, with a trailing twelve-month Diluted EPS of 12.40. The stock's volatility has seen a downward trend lately, with a 31.92% historical volatility over the past 14 days, compared to 35.16% over the past 100 days. The stock's 50-day Moving Average is $96.19, and its 200-day Moving Average stands at $79.57. With a market capitalization of a hefty 10.43 billion, annual sales of 9,995 million, and annual income of 1,372 million, Toll Brothers Inc. remains a formidable player in the industry.